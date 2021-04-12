Alexa Bliss Introduces WWE Universe to Her New Friend Lily on Monday Night Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 12, 2021
During tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss introduced the world to her frightening new friend, Lily. Wrestling fans, say hello to Alexa's new friend!
https://wrestlr.me/67662/
