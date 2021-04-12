Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

"Enjoy your title match that I should have been in!" *mic drop* #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OJMZYPZZBf

"That opportunist @RheaRipley_WWE challenged @WWEAsuka and defeated her at #WrestleMania ! Out with the old... in with the NEW!" #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ekdCK5lqbA

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her return to Raw.

Alexa Bliss Introduces WWE Universe to Her New Friend Lily on Monday Night Raw

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss introduced the world to her frightening new friend, Lily. Wrestling fans, say hello to [...] Apr 12 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss introduced the world to her frightening new friend, Lily. Wrestling fans, say hello to [...]

Charlotte Flair Interrupts Women's Title Match Between Rhea Ripley and Asuka on Raw

After making her return to Raw just before the start of the Women's Championship Match between Rhea Ripley and Asuka, Charlotte Flair made h[...] Apr 12 - After making her return to Raw just before the start of the Women's Championship Match between Rhea Ripley and Asuka, Charlotte Flair made h[...]

12-Time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair Returns on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her return to Raw. #TheQueen is BACK on #WWER[...] Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her return to Raw. #TheQueen is BACK on #WWER[...]

The Fiend And Randy Orton Match Changed Last Minute

WWE did a late change to the match featuring Randy Orton taking on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. As for the original plans, it [...] Apr 12 - WWE did a late change to the match featuring Randy Orton taking on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. As for the original plans, it [...]

The Viking Raiders Return to Monday Night Raw, Defeat Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders made their in-ring return, taking on forme[...] Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders made their in-ring return, taking on forme[...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated his longtime rival Matt Riddle with the Hurt L[...] Apr 12 - In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated his longtime rival Matt Riddle with the Hurt L[...]

Becky Lynch Not Returning At WrestleMania 37 Caused By "Ridiculous" Reason?

During today's Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed he has heard a "ridiculous" story about Becky Lynch not appearing at WrestleMania, alth[...] Apr 12 - During today's Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed he has heard a "ridiculous" story about Becky Lynch not appearing at WrestleMania, alth[...]

More Details On WWE Superfan Documentary

As recently reported WWE presented their first-ever Superfan award to Vladimir Abouzeide, who will be the subject of a new WWE documentary titled, "Su[...] Apr 12 - As recently reported WWE presented their first-ever Superfan award to Vladimir Abouzeide, who will be the subject of a new WWE documentary titled, "Su[...]

Lance Storm Turned Off The Main Event Of WrestleMania 37 Night 2

Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter and noted he had to turn off the WrestleMania 37 main event because of the camera angles[...] Apr 12 - Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter and noted he had to turn off the WrestleMania 37 main event because of the camera angles[...]

Press Conference Announced For This Thursday’s IMPACT on AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a press conference will take place on this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. AEW world champion Kenny Omeg[...] Apr 12 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a press conference will take place on this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. AEW world champion Kenny Omeg[...]

Segment Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a segment for this week’s episode of NXT. New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will speak on the show about win[...] Apr 12 - WWE has announced a segment for this week’s episode of NXT. New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will speak on the show about win[...]

WWE Introduces New Signature Intro and Tagline

WWE introduced fans to a new signature intro during WrestleMania weekend. The tagline has also been updated. "WWE: Then Now Together Forever showcas[...] Apr 12 - WWE introduced fans to a new signature intro during WrestleMania weekend. The tagline has also been updated. "WWE: Then Now Together Forever showcas[...]

The Fiend Posts A Very Cryptic Tweet Following WrestleMania

As seen during Sunday's night two of WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss seemingly turned on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a creepy and disturbing opening match.[...] Apr 12 - As seen during Sunday's night two of WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss seemingly turned on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a creepy and disturbing opening match.[...]

What Does WWE Have Planned Next For Drew McIntyre?

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the future plans for Drew McIntyre following his loss at WrestleMania 37[...] Apr 12 - During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the future plans for Drew McIntyre following his loss at WrestleMania 37[...]

Natalya Reveals Lip Injury From WrestleMania 37

Natalya revealed on social media that she suffered a hole in her lip during her match at WrestleMania 37 last night. She said in her tweet ‘wre[...] Apr 12 - Natalya revealed on social media that she suffered a hole in her lip during her match at WrestleMania 37 last night. She said in her tweet ‘wre[...]

Randy Orton Paid $20,000 For His Family To Attend WrestleMania 37

Randy Orton took to Twitter to reveal that he paid $20,000 so his family could attend WrestleMania this weekend in Tampa. He tweeted, "WM. Historic. [...] Apr 12 - Randy Orton took to Twitter to reveal that he paid $20,000 so his family could attend WrestleMania this weekend in Tampa. He tweeted, "WM. Historic. [...]

Backstage Update On Roman Reigns and Sheamus Winning At WrestleMania 37

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Roman Reigns' title defense at Sunday's WrestleMania 37, and what it could mean in term[...] Apr 12 - On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Roman Reigns' title defense at Sunday's WrestleMania 37, and what it could mean in term[...]

WWE Officially Announces Big Change For Monday Night Raw

WWE issued the following: WWE today announced that Adnan Virk will make his debut as the new play-by-play voice of Monday Night Raw tonight at [...] Apr 12 - WWE issued the following: WWE today announced that Adnan Virk will make his debut as the new play-by-play voice of Monday Night Raw tonight at [...]

20 Years Ago Today Jeff Hardy Defeated Triple H To Win The WWF Intercontinental Title

Ryan Pratt looks back at Jeff Hardy’s shock title win against Triple H on Smackdown! 20 years ago today. We travel in time back 20 years to 200[...] Apr 12 - Ryan Pratt looks back at Jeff Hardy’s shock title win against Triple H on Smackdown! 20 years ago today. We travel in time back 20 years to 200[...]

The Blue Meanie On Speaking To Tony Khan On AOL In The 90's

The Blue Meanie talked to The WrestlingInc Podcast about the time he met and spoke to Tony Khan in an AOL chat forum in the 90's. “Tony&rsquo[...] Apr 12 - The Blue Meanie talked to The WrestlingInc Podcast about the time he met and spoke to Tony Khan in an AOL chat forum in the 90's. “Tony&rsquo[...]

Triple H Congratulates WrestleMania Night Two Champions

WrestleMania has come and gone, and with that we can expect the aftermath tonight on RAW. Triple H congratulated the Night Two Champions after [...] Apr 12 - WrestleMania has come and gone, and with that we can expect the aftermath tonight on RAW. Triple H congratulated the Night Two Champions after [...]

WWE Announces Two-Night WrestleMania 37 Sellout

WWE announced the following: For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in [...] Apr 12 - WWE announced the following: For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in [...]

WWE Announces "WrestleMania" Backlash Pay-Per-View

The 2021 WWE Backlash pay-per-view has been announced for Sunday, May 16, 2021. The event this year will be titled WrestleMania Backlash, featuring a[...] Apr 12 - The 2021 WWE Backlash pay-per-view has been announced for Sunday, May 16, 2021. The event this year will be titled WrestleMania Backlash, featuring a[...]

Roman Reigns Pins Daniel Bryan and Edge to Retain the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 37

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship by pinning both Edge and Danie[...] Apr 11 - In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship by pinning both Edge and Danie[...]