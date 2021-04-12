The Fiend And Randy Orton Match Changed Last Minute

WWE did a late change to the match featuring Randy Orton taking on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37.

As for the original plans, it was that The Fiend was going to defeat Randy Orton in the match as of Friday but obviously that did change. The people who helped with this storyline wasn't given any kind of end game at any point besides it writing Orton off of WWE programming for a while.

A surprise finish got pitched over the weekend, and the word going around is Vince McMahon alongside Bruce Prichard, were instrumental in the change and the final decision.

At the end of the day, WWE officials seemed to be happy with how the finish played out, but some talent are confused at what happened.

We will find out tonight perhaps on what WWE has planned for The Fiend, Alexa Bliss, and Randy Orton going forward.