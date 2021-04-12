Becky Lynch Not Returning At WrestleMania 37 Caused By "Ridiculous" Reason?

During today's Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed he has heard a "ridiculous" story about Becky Lynch not appearing at WrestleMania, although he has only heard it from one source and is working to confirm it.

Lynch was strongly rumored to be returning during the event, but to the disappointment of many didn't show up.

Here is what Alvarez said:

"I will say this ok, I heard something about Becky and WrestleMania, but I only heard this from one person but if I can confirm I will tell you but the story was so ridiculous... I literally couldn’t believe it and think about that because we’re talking about WWE.

I asked earlier in the show and I didn’t get anything. Maybe who knows, maybe she’ll show up tonight."

We'll update you if we hear more.