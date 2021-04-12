Lance Storm Turned Off The Main Event Of WrestleMania 37 Night 2
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 12, 2021
Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter and noted he had to turn off the WrestleMania 37 main event because of the camera angles.
He tweeted:
"Legit had to turn off the Main Event. Was loving the match but I get dizzy headaches from all the camera cuts and shaking. I can’t watch it."
