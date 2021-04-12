WWE Introduces New Signature Intro and Tagline
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 12, 2021
WWE introduced fans to a new signature intro during WrestleMania weekend.
The tagline has also been updated.
"WWE: Then Now
Together Forever showcases the importance of the WWE Universe bringing our community back together." VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/67651/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 12
Apr 12 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss introduced the world to her frightening new friend, Lily. Wrestling fans, say hello to [...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - After making her return to Raw just before the start of the Women's Championship Match between Rhea Ripley and Asuka, Charlotte Flair made h[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made her return to Raw. #TheQueen is BACK on #WWER[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - WWE did a late change to the match featuring Randy Orton taking on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. As for the original plans, it [...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders made their in-ring return, taking on forme[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated his longtime rival Matt Riddle with the Hurt L[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - During today's Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed he has heard a "ridiculous" story about Becky Lynch not appearing at WrestleMania, alth[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - As recently reported WWE presented their first-ever Superfan award to Vladimir Abouzeide, who will be the subject of a new WWE documentary titled, "Su[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - Former WWE Superstar and Producer Lance Storm took to Twitter and noted he had to turn off the WrestleMania 37 main event because of the camera angles[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a press conference will take place on this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS TV. AEW world champion Kenny Omeg[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - WWE has announced a segment for this week’s episode of NXT. New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will speak on the show about win[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - WWE introduced fans to a new signature intro during WrestleMania weekend. The tagline has also been updated. "WWE: Then Now Together Forever showcas[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - As seen during Sunday's night two of WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss seemingly turned on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a creepy and disturbing opening match.[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the future plans for Drew McIntyre following his loss at WrestleMania 37[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - Natalya revealed on social media that she suffered a hole in her lip during her match at WrestleMania 37 last night. She said in her tweet ‘wre[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - Randy Orton took to Twitter to reveal that he paid $20,000 so his family could attend WrestleMania this weekend in Tampa. He tweeted, "WM. Historic. [...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Roman Reigns' title defense at Sunday's WrestleMania 37, and what it could mean in term[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - WWE issued the following: WWE today announced that Adnan Virk will make his debut as the new play-by-play voice of Monday Night Raw tonight at [...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - Ryan Pratt looks back at Jeff Hardy’s shock title win against Triple H on Smackdown! 20 years ago today. We travel in time back 20 years to 200[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - The Blue Meanie talked to The WrestlingInc Podcast about the time he met and spoke to Tony Khan in an AOL chat forum in the 90's. “Tony&rsquo[...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - WrestleMania has come and gone, and with that we can expect the aftermath tonight on RAW. Triple H congratulated the Night Two Champions after [...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - WWE announced the following: For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in [...]
Apr 12
Apr 12 - The 2021 WWE Backlash pay-per-view has been announced for Sunday, May 16, 2021. The event this year will be titled WrestleMania Backlash, featuring a[...]
Apr 11
Apr 11 - In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship by pinning both Edge and Danie[...]
Apr 11
Apr 11 - WWE Hall of Famers Brie & Nikki Bella made an appearance at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, confronting former Women's Champion Bayley after Bayl[...]