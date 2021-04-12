WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Apr 12 - As seen during Sunday's night two of WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss seemingly turned on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a creepy and disturbing opening match. The Fiend took to Twitter after the event, where[...]
What Does WWE Have Planned Next For Drew McIntyre? During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the future plans for Drew McIntyre following his loss at WrestleMania 37 against Bobby Lashley. He said: "Bobby Lashley [...]
Natalya Reveals Lip Injury From WrestleMania 37 Natalya revealed on social media that she suffered a hole in her lip during her match at WrestleMania 37 last night. She said in her tweet ‘wrestling is real.’ The WWE Universe Twitter a[...]
Apr 12 - Randy Orton took to Twitter to reveal that he paid $20,000 so his family could attend WrestleMania this weekend in Tampa. He tweeted, "WM. Historic. One of a kind, only here at #wwe you can see the s[...]
Apr 12 - On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Roman Reigns' title defense at Sunday's WrestleMania 37, and what it could mean in terms of a major match against the likes of The Rock.
Apr 12 - WWE issued the following: WWE today announced that Adnan Virk will make his debut as the new play-by-play voice of Monday Night Raw tonight at 8/7c on USA Network. The news was first reported b[...]
Apr 12 - Ryan Pratt looks back at Jeff Hardy’s shock title win against Triple H on Smackdown! 20 years ago today. We travel in time back 20 years to 2001. The scene is set at the First Union Center in P[...]
Apr 12 - WrestleMania has come and gone, and with that we can expect the aftermath tonight on RAW. Triple H congratulated the Night Two Champions after their big wins last night, and below is what he po[...]
WWE Announces Two-Night WrestleMania 37 Sellout WWE announced the following: For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., with millions more watching [...]
WWE Announces "WrestleMania" Backlash Pay-Per-View The 2021 WWE Backlash pay-per-view has been announced for Sunday, May 16, 2021. The event this year will be titled WrestleMania Backlash, featuring all the fallout from WrestleMania 37. This is the [...]
Apr 11 - In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship by pinning both Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time after both men had suffer[...]
Apr 11 - Former WWE NXT and NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 to capture the Raw Women's Championship. After a competitive bout between the two, Riple[...]
Apr 11 - Apollo Crews captured his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, as he defeated Big E in the Nigerian Drum Fight. At the end of the match, Dabba-Kato (formerly of [...]
Apr 11 - At Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle for the WWE United States Championship. This is the third U.S. Title victory of Sheamus' career[...]
Apr 11 - At Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Kevin Owens defeated his longtime rival Sami Zayn with a Stunner. After the match, Sami's "guest of honor" Logan Paul also found himself the victim of a Stunner fro[...]
Apr 11 - The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their titles against the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. The #Queen[...]
Apr 11 - In the opening match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with an RKO after Wyatt was distracted by the gruesome appearance of Alexa Bliss. #TheFiend is B[...]
Apr 11 - The stage is set for night one of WrestleMania 37 - Night 2. Come and join the WNS DISCORD server and join fellow WWE fans to chat about all the action from tonight's big event which will be headline[...]
Apr 11 - Lana posted a photo of her husband, current AEW star Miro aka former WWE Superstar Rusev with her Father at last night's WrestleMania 37 - Night 1. She tweeted, "Yesterday, I was surprised by @ToBeMi[...]
Apr 11 - WWE superstar and now mainstay Hollywood star John Cena took posted something on Instagram earlier today which has people talking. The former multi-time WWE Champion posted the WrestleMania 37 [...]
Apr 11 - A fun fact about WWE's impressive videotape library has come to light. A person in the know has revealed on Twitter that the company has over 125,000 tapes in their collection, and they are all store[...]
Apr 11 - During today's WWE The Bump, Randy Orton had high praise for rapper Bad Bunny for his performance during his tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. Chec[...]