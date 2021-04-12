WM. Historic. One of a kind, only here at #wwe you can see the spectacle! Also, I was charged 20 thousand dollars for my family (wife and 5 kids) to watch dad rassle fight a demon.... and WIN!

Randy Orton took to Twitter to reveal that he paid $20,000 so his family could attend WrestleMania this weekend in Tampa.

The Fiend Posts A Very Cryptic Tweet Following WrestleMania

As seen during Sunday's night two of WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss seemingly turned on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a creepy and disturbing opening match. The Fiend took to Twitter after the event, where[...] Apr 12 - As seen during Sunday's night two of WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss seemingly turned on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a creepy and disturbing opening match. The Fiend took to Twitter after the event, where[...]

What Does WWE Have Planned Next For Drew McIntyre?

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the future plans for Drew McIntyre following his loss at WrestleMania 37 against Bobby Lashley. He said: "Bobby Lashley [...] Apr 12 - During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the future plans for Drew McIntyre following his loss at WrestleMania 37 against Bobby Lashley. He said: "Bobby Lashley [...]

Natalya Reveals Lip Injury From WrestleMania 37

Natalya revealed on social media that she suffered a hole in her lip during her match at WrestleMania 37 last night. She said in her tweet ‘wrestling is real.’ The WWE Universe Twitter a[...] Apr 12 - Natalya revealed on social media that she suffered a hole in her lip during her match at WrestleMania 37 last night. She said in her tweet ‘wrestling is real.’ The WWE Universe Twitter a[...]

Randy Orton Paid $20,000 For His Family To Attend WrestleMania 37

Randy Orton took to Twitter to reveal that he paid $20,000 so his family could attend WrestleMania this weekend in Tampa. He tweeted, "WM. Historic. One of a kind, only here at #wwe you can see the s[...] Apr 12 - Randy Orton took to Twitter to reveal that he paid $20,000 so his family could attend WrestleMania this weekend in Tampa. He tweeted, "WM. Historic. One of a kind, only here at #wwe you can see the s[...]

Backstage Update On Roman Reigns and Sheamus Winning At WrestleMania 37

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Roman Reigns' title defense at Sunday's WrestleMania 37, and what it could mean in terms of a major match against the likes of The Rock. [...] Apr 12 - On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Roman Reigns' title defense at Sunday's WrestleMania 37, and what it could mean in terms of a major match against the likes of The Rock. [...]

WWE Officially Announces Big Change For Monday Night Raw

WWE issued the following: WWE today announced that Adnan Virk will make his debut as the new play-by-play voice of Monday Night Raw tonight at 8/7c on USA Network. The news was first reported b[...] Apr 12 - WWE issued the following: WWE today announced that Adnan Virk will make his debut as the new play-by-play voice of Monday Night Raw tonight at 8/7c on USA Network. The news was first reported b[...]

20 Years Ago Today Jeff Hardy Defeated Triple H To Win The WWF Intercontinental Title

Ryan Pratt looks back at Jeff Hardy’s shock title win against Triple H on Smackdown! 20 years ago today. We travel in time back 20 years to 2001. The scene is set at the First Union Center in P[...] Apr 12 - Ryan Pratt looks back at Jeff Hardy’s shock title win against Triple H on Smackdown! 20 years ago today. We travel in time back 20 years to 2001. The scene is set at the First Union Center in P[...]

The Blue Meanie On Speaking To Tony Khan On AOL In The 90's

The Blue Meanie talked to The WrestlingInc Podcast about the time he met and spoke to Tony Khan in an AOL chat forum in the 90's. “Tony’s a great dude. Back in the ’90s when AOL w[...] Apr 12 - The Blue Meanie talked to The WrestlingInc Podcast about the time he met and spoke to Tony Khan in an AOL chat forum in the 90's. “Tony’s a great dude. Back in the ’90s when AOL w[...]

Triple H Congratulates WrestleMania Night Two Champions

WrestleMania has come and gone, and with that we can expect the aftermath tonight on RAW. Triple H congratulated the Night Two Champions after their big wins last night, and below is what he po[...] Apr 12 - WrestleMania has come and gone, and with that we can expect the aftermath tonight on RAW. Triple H congratulated the Night Two Champions after their big wins last night, and below is what he po[...]

WWE Announces Two-Night WrestleMania 37 Sellout

WWE announced the following: For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., with millions more watching [...] Apr 12 - WWE announced the following: For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., with millions more watching [...]

WWE Announces "WrestleMania" Backlash Pay-Per-View

The 2021 WWE Backlash pay-per-view has been announced for Sunday, May 16, 2021. The event this year will be titled WrestleMania Backlash, featuring all the fallout from WrestleMania 37. This is the [...] Apr 12 - The 2021 WWE Backlash pay-per-view has been announced for Sunday, May 16, 2021. The event this year will be titled WrestleMania Backlash, featuring all the fallout from WrestleMania 37. This is the [...]

Roman Reigns Pins Daniel Bryan and Edge to Retain the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 37

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship by pinning both Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time after both men had suffer[...] Apr 11 - In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship by pinning both Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time after both men had suffer[...]

Bayley Gets Silenced by The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 37

WWE Hall of Famers Brie & Nikki Bella made an appearance at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, confronting former Women's Champion Bayley after Bayley had interrupted the hosts of WrestleMania,[...] Apr 11 - WWE Hall of Famers Brie & Nikki Bella made an appearance at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, confronting former Women's Champion Bayley after Bayley had interrupted the hosts of WrestleMania,[...]

Rhea Ripley Defeats Asuka to Capture the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37

Former WWE NXT and NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 to capture the Raw Women's Championship. After a competitive bout between the two, Riple[...] Apr 11 - Former WWE NXT and NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 to capture the Raw Women's Championship. After a competitive bout between the two, Riple[...]

Apollo Crews Defeats Big E for Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 37 Thanks to Dabba-Kato

Apollo Crews captured his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, as he defeated Big E in the Nigerian Drum Fight. At the end of the match, Dabba-Kato (formerly of [...] Apr 11 - Apollo Crews captured his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, as he defeated Big E in the Nigerian Drum Fight. At the end of the match, Dabba-Kato (formerly of [...]

Sheamus Defeats Matt Riddle at WrestleMania 37 to Become a Three-Time WWE United States Champion

At Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle for the WWE United States Championship. This is the third U.S. Title victory of Sheamus' career[...] Apr 11 - At Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle for the WWE United States Championship. This is the third U.S. Title victory of Sheamus' career[...]

Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn and Gives Logan Paul a Stunner at WrestleMania 37

At Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Kevin Owens defeated his longtime rival Sami Zayn with a Stunner. After the match, Sami's "guest of honor" Logan Paul also found himself the victim of a Stunner fro[...] Apr 11 - At Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Kevin Owens defeated his longtime rival Sami Zayn with a Stunner. After the match, Sami's "guest of honor" Logan Paul also found himself the victim of a Stunner fro[...]

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles Against Natalya & Tamina at WrestleMania 37

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their titles against the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. The #Queen[...] Apr 11 - The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their titles against the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. The #Queen[...]

Randy Orton Defeats "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37... Due to Alexa Bliss!

In the opening match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with an RKO after Wyatt was distracted by the gruesome appearance of Alexa Bliss. #TheFiend is B[...] Apr 11 - In the opening match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with an RKO after Wyatt was distracted by the gruesome appearance of Alexa Bliss. #TheFiend is B[...]

Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to Open Night 2 of WrestleMania 37

It has been announced that the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 will be Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒖𝒔. 🙃[...] Apr 11 - It has been announced that the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 will be Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒖𝒔. 🙃[...]

Come Join Our DISCORD For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 37 - Night 2

The stage is set for night one of WrestleMania 37 - Night 2. Come and join the WNS DISCORD server and join fellow WWE fans to chat about all the action from tonight's big event which will be headline[...] Apr 11 - The stage is set for night one of WrestleMania 37 - Night 2. Come and join the WNS DISCORD server and join fellow WWE fans to chat about all the action from tonight's big event which will be headline[...]

Lana Posts Photo Of Her Husband Miro (Rusev) and Father At WrestleMania 37

Lana posted a photo of her husband, current AEW star Miro aka former WWE Superstar Rusev with her Father at last night's WrestleMania 37 - Night 1. She tweeted, "Yesterday, I was surprised by @ToBeMi[...] Apr 11 - Lana posted a photo of her husband, current AEW star Miro aka former WWE Superstar Rusev with her Father at last night's WrestleMania 37 - Night 1. She tweeted, "Yesterday, I was surprised by @ToBeMi[...]

Is John Cena Teasing A WrestleMania 37 Appearance Tonight?

WWE superstar and now mainstay Hollywood star John Cena took posted something on Instagram earlier today which has people talking. The former multi-time WWE Champion posted the WrestleMania 37 [...] Apr 11 - WWE superstar and now mainstay Hollywood star John Cena took posted something on Instagram earlier today which has people talking. The former multi-time WWE Champion posted the WrestleMania 37 [...]

WWE Houses Over 125,000 Tapes In Their Video Library, Here's How They're Kept Safe

A fun fact about WWE's impressive videotape library has come to light. A person in the know has revealed on Twitter that the company has over 125,000 tapes in their collection, and they are all store[...] Apr 11 - A fun fact about WWE's impressive videotape library has come to light. A person in the know has revealed on Twitter that the company has over 125,000 tapes in their collection, and they are all store[...]