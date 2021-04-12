Backstage Update On Roman Reigns and Sheamus Winning At WrestleMania 37

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Roman Reigns' title defense at Sunday's WrestleMania 37, and what it could mean in terms of a major match against the likes of The Rock.

"There is no doubt what their intention is, that there is one guy they are pushing, and everybody else is there to, you know, service their one guy. That’s what this match was."

He also commented on why Sheamus won the United States title from Matt Riddle

"Riddle was never supposed to be champion. They had to do it because of Keith Lee"

They had to get the belt off Bobby Lashley because they were giving the WWE Title to him and it was one of those situations. They couldn’t give it to Morrison because Morrison was in the Bad Bunny angle. Riddle got the belt because there’s no other choice, so this rectifies it."