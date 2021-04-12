The Blue Meanie On Speaking To Tony Khan On AOL In The 90's

The Blue Meanie talked to The WrestlingInc Podcast about the time he met and spoke to Tony Khan in an AOL chat forum in the 90's.

“Tony’s a great dude. Back in the ’90s when AOL was a thing, I used to always go in the chats. There was always a chat that was myself, Mike Johnson from PWInsider, our mutual friend Jeremiah, our mutual friend Del, and Tony Khan was in that room too,” Meanie said. “We were chatting and trading tapes back in the day, and you knew he loved ECW. I was just thinking about this the other night, it was on one of the last shows ECW ran at the Lulu Temple. It was the Lulu Temple, ECW arena weekend, and that was the weekend we did the KISS [parody] both nights. They aired the one from the arena, but our test run was at Lulu Temple, and Tony was there for both of those nights

