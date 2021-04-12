WWE Announces "WrestleMania" Backlash Pay-Per-View

The 2021 WWE Backlash pay-per-view has been announced for Sunday, May 16, 2021.

The event this year will be titled WrestleMania Backlash, featuring all the fallout from WrestleMania 37.

This is the first time the Backlash event has been referred to as "WrestleMania Backlash", and is a change in schedule to what was originally believed to the date for the event (June 20). There is now speculation that Money In the Bank will be held on June 20.

The events will take place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.