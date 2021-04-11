Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

. @WWERomanReigns has pinned both @WWEDanielBryan & @EdgeRatedR to RETAIN the #UniversalTitle in the main event of Night 2's #WrestleMania ! You 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩 acknowledge him now. #AndStill @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/A0vBzBXQWN

POWERBOMB ↪️ SPEAR! It is ANYONE's main event for the #UniversalChampionship at #WrestleMania ! Presented by @Snickers . @WWERomanReigns @EdgeRatedR @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/5B5MxZ8Niw

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship by pinning both Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time after both men had suffered Con-Chair-Toes.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Announces Two-Night WrestleMania 37 Sellout

WWE announced the following: For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in [...] Apr 12 - WWE announced the following: For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in [...]

WWE Announces "WrestleMania" Backlash Pay-Per-View

The 2021 WWE Backlash pay-per-view has been announced for Sunday, May 16, 2021. The event this year will be titled WrestleMania Backlash, featuring a[...] Apr 12 - The 2021 WWE Backlash pay-per-view has been announced for Sunday, May 16, 2021. The event this year will be titled WrestleMania Backlash, featuring a[...]

Roman Reigns Pins Daniel Bryan and Edge to Retain the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 37

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship by pinning both Edge and Danie[...] Apr 11 - In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship by pinning both Edge and Danie[...]

Bayley Gets Silenced by The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 37

WWE Hall of Famers Brie & Nikki Bella made an appearance at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, confronting former Women's Champion Bayley after Bayl[...] Apr 11 - WWE Hall of Famers Brie & Nikki Bella made an appearance at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, confronting former Women's Champion Bayley after Bayl[...]

Rhea Ripley Defeats Asuka to Capture the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37

Former WWE NXT and NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 to capture the Raw Women's Championshi[...] Apr 11 - Former WWE NXT and NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 to capture the Raw Women's Championshi[...]

Apollo Crews Defeats Big E for Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 37 Thanks to Dabba-Kato

Apollo Crews captured his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, as he defeated Big E in the Nigerian Drum Fight.[...] Apr 11 - Apollo Crews captured his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, as he defeated Big E in the Nigerian Drum Fight.[...]

Sheamus Defeats Matt Riddle at WrestleMania 37 to Become a Three-Time WWE United States Champion

At Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle for the WWE United States Championship. This [...] Apr 11 - At Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle for the WWE United States Championship. This [...]

Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn and Gives Logan Paul a Stunner at WrestleMania 37

At Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Kevin Owens defeated his longtime rival Sami Zayn with a Stunner. After the match, Sami's "guest of honor" Logan P[...] Apr 11 - At Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Kevin Owens defeated his longtime rival Sami Zayn with a Stunner. After the match, Sami's "guest of honor" Logan P[...]

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles Against Natalya & Tamina at WrestleMania 37

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their titles against the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka[...] Apr 11 - The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their titles against the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka[...]

Randy Orton Defeats "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37... Due to Alexa Bliss!

In the opening match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with an RKO after Wyatt was distracted by the gru[...] Apr 11 - In the opening match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with an RKO after Wyatt was distracted by the gru[...]

Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to Open Night 2 of WrestleMania 37

It has been announced that the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 will be Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. 𝑪𝒐𝒎[...] Apr 11 - It has been announced that the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 will be Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. 𝑪𝒐𝒎[...]

Come Join Our DISCORD For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 37 - Night 2

The stage is set for night one of WrestleMania 37 - Night 2. Come and join the WNS DISCORD server and join fellow WWE fans to chat about all the acti[...] Apr 11 - The stage is set for night one of WrestleMania 37 - Night 2. Come and join the WNS DISCORD server and join fellow WWE fans to chat about all the acti[...]

Lana Posts Photo Of Her Husband Miro (Rusev) and Father At WrestleMania 37

Lana posted a photo of her husband, current AEW star Miro aka former WWE Superstar Rusev with her Father at last night's WrestleMania 37 - Night 1. S[...] Apr 11 - Lana posted a photo of her husband, current AEW star Miro aka former WWE Superstar Rusev with her Father at last night's WrestleMania 37 - Night 1. S[...]

Is John Cena Teasing A WrestleMania 37 Appearance Tonight?

WWE superstar and now mainstay Hollywood star John Cena took posted something on Instagram earlier today which has people talking. The former m[...] Apr 11 - WWE superstar and now mainstay Hollywood star John Cena took posted something on Instagram earlier today which has people talking. The former m[...]

WWE Houses Over 125,000 Tapes In Their Video Library, Here's How They're Kept Safe

A fun fact about WWE's impressive videotape library has come to light. A person in the know has revealed on Twitter that the company has over 125,000[...] Apr 11 - A fun fact about WWE's impressive videotape library has come to light. A person in the know has revealed on Twitter that the company has over 125,000[...]

Randy Orton Praises Bad Bunny For WrestleMania 37 Performance

During today's WWE The Bump, Randy Orton had high praise for rapper Bad Bunny for his performance during his tag team match against The Miz and John M[...] Apr 11 - During today's WWE The Bump, Randy Orton had high praise for rapper Bad Bunny for his performance during his tag team match against The Miz and John M[...]

WWE Superfan Vladimir Abouzeide Receives Special Award & Own WWE Documentary

WWE presented superfan Vladimir Abouzeide with their first-ever WWE Superfan award during night one of WrestleMania 37. They are also producing a doc[...] Apr 11 - WWE presented superfan Vladimir Abouzeide with their first-ever WWE Superfan award during night one of WrestleMania 37. They are also producing a doc[...]

Father Of Matt and Jeff Hardy Has Passed Away Aged 87

The father of Matt and Jeff Hardy has sadly passed away aged 87. An obituary from the Sanford Herald on April 8, 2021 noted that Claude Gilbert Hardy[...] Apr 11 - The father of Matt and Jeff Hardy has sadly passed away aged 87. An obituary from the Sanford Herald on April 8, 2021 noted that Claude Gilbert Hardy[...]

Edge: 'Ten Years Ago Today I Was Forced To Retire. Tonight I Main Event WrestleMania'

WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter today to remind everyone that 10 years ago today he was forced to retire from WWE due to issues with his neck. [...] Apr 11 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter today to remind everyone that 10 years ago today he was forced to retire from WWE due to issues with his neck. [...]

Shotzi Blackheart’s Father Has Sadly Passed Away

We reported recently that Shotzi Blackheart Father was dealing with health issues after suffering a heart attack and ending up in a coma. It is[...] Apr 11 - We reported recently that Shotzi Blackheart Father was dealing with health issues after suffering a heart attack and ending up in a coma. It is[...]

Chris Jericho Discusses Signing With AEW On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

During the latest episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Chris Jericho was interviewed about his career and also discussed joining AEW. Her[...] Apr 11 - During the latest episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Chris Jericho was interviewed about his career and also discussed joining AEW. Her[...]

Tom Phillips 'May Not Be Back' With WWE

On today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Tom Phillips who has been removed as the lead announcer of Monday Night Raw and wasn't [...] Apr 11 - On today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Tom Phillips who has been removed as the lead announcer of Monday Night Raw and wasn't [...]

Weather Forecast For WrestleMania 37 Night 2 - Thunderstorms Possible

During night one of WrestleMania 37 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida, weather issues plagued the event forcing it to start later than o[...] Apr 11 - During night one of WrestleMania 37 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida, weather issues plagued the event forcing it to start later than o[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For 'No Mercy' and Ring Name

WWE has officially filed for two new trademarks, "No Mercy" and "Commander Azeez". They were filed on April 7, 2021. The first, "No Mercy" has been u[...] Apr 11 - WWE has officially filed for two new trademarks, "No Mercy" and "Commander Azeez". They were filed on April 7, 2021. The first, "No Mercy" has been u[...]