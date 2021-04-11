Lana Posts Photo Of Her Husband Miro (Rusev) and Father At WrestleMania 37

Lana posted a photo of her husband, current AEW star Miro aka former WWE Superstar Rusev with her Father at last night's WrestleMania 37 - Night 1.

She tweeted, "Yesterday, I was surprised by @ToBeMiro and Dad! My father supported all my decisions to get me here, and my husband supported my decision this year to live in a hotel for 250 days, thousands of miles from home, so I could be closer to training. I’m a lucky woman. #WrestleMania"