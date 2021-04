WWE Houses Over 125,000 Tapes In Their Video Library, Here's How They're Kept Safe

WWE actually released a gallery of photos from their tape library a few years ago with the late Howard Finkel, click here to view.

WWE houses over 125,000 tapes between two facilities, one in Stamford, CT, and another stored in a vault at Iron Mountain in New York State’s Catskill Mountains If there’s a fire in the building, they have a gas that’s released. Foam fills up the room that saves a tape from fire pic.twitter.com/TPW7SktBX8

The tapes are protected from fire damage within a very secure facility.

A person in the know has revealed on Twitter that the company has over 125,000 tapes in their collection, and they are all stored at Iron Mountain in New York State’s Catskill Mountains.

A fun fact about WWE's impressive videotape library has come to light.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Announces Two-Night WrestleMania 37 Sellout

WWE announced the following: For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., with millions more watching [...] Apr 12 - WWE announced the following: For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., with millions more watching [...]

WWE Announces "WrestleMania" Backlash Pay-Per-View

The 2021 WWE Backlash pay-per-view has been announced for Sunday, May 16, 2021. The event this year will be titled WrestleMania Backlash, featuring all the fallout from WrestleMania 37. This is the [...] Apr 12 - The 2021 WWE Backlash pay-per-view has been announced for Sunday, May 16, 2021. The event this year will be titled WrestleMania Backlash, featuring all the fallout from WrestleMania 37. This is the [...]

Roman Reigns Pins Daniel Bryan and Edge to Retain the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 37

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship by pinning both Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time after both men had suffer[...] Apr 11 - In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship by pinning both Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time after both men had suffer[...]

Bayley Gets Silenced by The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 37

WWE Hall of Famers Brie & Nikki Bella made an appearance at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, confronting former Women's Champion Bayley after Bayley had interrupted the hosts of WrestleMania,[...] Apr 11 - WWE Hall of Famers Brie & Nikki Bella made an appearance at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, confronting former Women's Champion Bayley after Bayley had interrupted the hosts of WrestleMania,[...]

Rhea Ripley Defeats Asuka to Capture the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37

Former WWE NXT and NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 to capture the Raw Women's Championship. After a competitive bout between the two, Riple[...] Apr 11 - Former WWE NXT and NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 to capture the Raw Women's Championship. After a competitive bout between the two, Riple[...]

Apollo Crews Defeats Big E for Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 37 Thanks to Dabba-Kato

Apollo Crews captured his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, as he defeated Big E in the Nigerian Drum Fight. At the end of the match, Dabba-Kato (formerly of [...] Apr 11 - Apollo Crews captured his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, as he defeated Big E in the Nigerian Drum Fight. At the end of the match, Dabba-Kato (formerly of [...]

Sheamus Defeats Matt Riddle at WrestleMania 37 to Become a Three-Time WWE United States Champion

At Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle for the WWE United States Championship. This is the third U.S. Title victory of Sheamus' career[...] Apr 11 - At Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle for the WWE United States Championship. This is the third U.S. Title victory of Sheamus' career[...]

Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn and Gives Logan Paul a Stunner at WrestleMania 37

At Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Kevin Owens defeated his longtime rival Sami Zayn with a Stunner. After the match, Sami's "guest of honor" Logan Paul also found himself the victim of a Stunner fro[...] Apr 11 - At Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Kevin Owens defeated his longtime rival Sami Zayn with a Stunner. After the match, Sami's "guest of honor" Logan Paul also found himself the victim of a Stunner fro[...]

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles Against Natalya & Tamina at WrestleMania 37

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their titles against the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. The #Queen[...] Apr 11 - The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their titles against the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. The #Queen[...]

Randy Orton Defeats "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37... Due to Alexa Bliss!

In the opening match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with an RKO after Wyatt was distracted by the gruesome appearance of Alexa Bliss. #TheFiend is B[...] Apr 11 - In the opening match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with an RKO after Wyatt was distracted by the gruesome appearance of Alexa Bliss. #TheFiend is B[...]

Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to Open Night 2 of WrestleMania 37

It has been announced that the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 will be Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. π‘ͺπ’π’Žπ’† π’‘π’π’‚π’š π’˜π’Šπ’•π’‰ 𝒖𝒔. πŸ™ƒ[...] Apr 11 - It has been announced that the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 will be Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. π‘ͺπ’π’Žπ’† π’‘π’π’‚π’š π’˜π’Šπ’•π’‰ 𝒖𝒔. πŸ™ƒ[...]

Come Join Our DISCORD For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 37 - Night 2

The stage is set for night one of WrestleMania 37 - Night 2. Come and join the WNS DISCORD server and join fellow WWE fans to chat about all the action from tonight's big event which will be headline[...] Apr 11 - The stage is set for night one of WrestleMania 37 - Night 2. Come and join the WNS DISCORD server and join fellow WWE fans to chat about all the action from tonight's big event which will be headline[...]

Lana Posts Photo Of Her Husband Miro (Rusev) and Father At WrestleMania 37

Lana posted a photo of her husband, current AEW star Miro aka former WWE Superstar Rusev with her Father at last night's WrestleMania 37 - Night 1. She tweeted, "Yesterday, I was surprised by @ToBeMi[...] Apr 11 - Lana posted a photo of her husband, current AEW star Miro aka former WWE Superstar Rusev with her Father at last night's WrestleMania 37 - Night 1. She tweeted, "Yesterday, I was surprised by @ToBeMi[...]

Is John Cena Teasing A WrestleMania 37 Appearance Tonight?

WWE superstar and now mainstay Hollywood star John Cena took posted something on Instagram earlier today which has people talking. The former multi-time WWE Champion posted the WrestleMania 37 [...] Apr 11 - WWE superstar and now mainstay Hollywood star John Cena took posted something on Instagram earlier today which has people talking. The former multi-time WWE Champion posted the WrestleMania 37 [...]

WWE Houses Over 125,000 Tapes In Their Video Library, Here's How They're Kept Safe

A fun fact about WWE's impressive videotape library has come to light. A person in the know has revealed on Twitter that the company has over 125,000 tapes in their collection, and they are all store[...] Apr 11 - A fun fact about WWE's impressive videotape library has come to light. A person in the know has revealed on Twitter that the company has over 125,000 tapes in their collection, and they are all store[...]

Randy Orton Praises Bad Bunny For WrestleMania 37 Performance

During today's WWE The Bump, Randy Orton had high praise for rapper Bad Bunny for his performance during his tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. Chec[...] Apr 11 - During today's WWE The Bump, Randy Orton had high praise for rapper Bad Bunny for his performance during his tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. Chec[...]

WWE Superfan Vladimir Abouzeide Receives Special Award & Own WWE Documentary

WWE presented superfan Vladimir Abouzeide with their first-ever WWE Superfan award during night one of WrestleMania 37. They are also producing a documentary which will be called "Superfan: The Story[...] Apr 11 - WWE presented superfan Vladimir Abouzeide with their first-ever WWE Superfan award during night one of WrestleMania 37. They are also producing a documentary which will be called "Superfan: The Story[...]

Father Of Matt and Jeff Hardy Has Passed Away Aged 87

The father of Matt and Jeff Hardy has sadly passed away aged 87. An obituary from the Sanford Herald on April 8, 2021 noted that Claude Gilbert Hardy passed on April 6 and is survived by "his sons, M[...] Apr 11 - The father of Matt and Jeff Hardy has sadly passed away aged 87. An obituary from the Sanford Herald on April 8, 2021 noted that Claude Gilbert Hardy passed on April 6 and is survived by "his sons, M[...]

Edge: 'Ten Years Ago Today I Was Forced To Retire. Tonight I Main Event WrestleMania'

WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter today to remind everyone that 10 years ago today he was forced to retire from WWE due to issues with his neck. His tweet came ahead of this evening’s Wres[...] Apr 11 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter today to remind everyone that 10 years ago today he was forced to retire from WWE due to issues with his neck. His tweet came ahead of this evening’s Wres[...]

Shotzi Blackheart’s Father Has Sadly Passed Away

We reported recently that Shotzi Blackheart Father was dealing with health issues after suffering a heart attack and ending up in a coma. It is with sadness we report Blackheart's father has pa[...] Apr 11 - We reported recently that Shotzi Blackheart Father was dealing with health issues after suffering a heart attack and ending up in a coma. It is with sadness we report Blackheart's father has pa[...]

Chris Jericho Discusses Signing With AEW On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

During the latest episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Chris Jericho was interviewed about his career and also discussed joining AEW. Here is what he said about AEW: “I never thoug[...] Apr 11 - During the latest episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Chris Jericho was interviewed about his career and also discussed joining AEW. Here is what he said about AEW: “I never thoug[...]

Tom Phillips 'May Not Be Back' With WWE

On today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Tom Phillips who has been removed as the lead announcer of Monday Night Raw and wasn't seen during the WrestleMania 37 broadcast. "Micha[...] Apr 11 - On today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Tom Phillips who has been removed as the lead announcer of Monday Night Raw and wasn't seen during the WrestleMania 37 broadcast. "Micha[...]

Weather Forecast For WrestleMania 37 Night 2 - Thunderstorms Possible

During night one of WrestleMania 37 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida, weather issues plagued the event forcing it to start later than originally planned. The forecast for tonight's nig[...] Apr 11 - During night one of WrestleMania 37 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida, weather issues plagued the event forcing it to start later than originally planned. The forecast for tonight's nig[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For 'No Mercy' and Ring Name

WWE has officially filed for two new trademarks, "No Mercy" and "Commander Azeez". They were filed on April 7, 2021. The first, "No Mercy" has been used as a WWE pay-per-view event name dating back t[...] Apr 11 - WWE has officially filed for two new trademarks, "No Mercy" and "Commander Azeez". They were filed on April 7, 2021. The first, "No Mercy" has been used as a WWE pay-per-view event name dating back t[...]