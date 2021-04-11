Randy Orton Praises Bad Bunny For WrestleMania 37 Performance

During today's WWE The Bump, Randy Orton had high praise for rapper Bad Bunny for his performance during his tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

Check out what he had to say below:

On Bad Bunny:

“Ya know what? I don’t got nothin’ to say to him. What I would like to say, and this is going to be completely off-topic, but we’ve had a lot of celebrities over the years since I’ve been here come in and try to step into our world, and do what we do because, you know, everyone can do it, right? We make it look easy, but it is not. And for the first time — and maybe not *the* first time — but for the first time in this manner, I can say thatseeing Bad Bunny come into our world, seeing him completely halt his touring schedule, his music, any kind of thing he had going on, he stopped it dead in its tracks so that he could go in the ring. I’ve seen him. I’ve seem him. There’s practice rings, and I’ve seen him in there with trainers trying to get as good as he can get. Two, three, four, five hours a day. That impresses me.”

Orton on Bad Bunny's respect for pro-wrestling:

“I gotta say thank you to Bad Bunny for having respect for what I do and what everyone else in the locker room does and what WWE does. I appreciate him as a fan, but now, I can look over at him and call him a fellow performer in my world. And it’s a breath of fresh air to know that someone like that with that big of a following, that successful in his own world, steps into our but treats us all with respect. That’s usually not the case when it comes to people coming backstage into our world. You’ve seen it a lot over the years. So, although off-topic, I feel it’s important for me to say that I appreciate Bad Bunny and the hard work that he put in to delivering last night, and he did. He knocked everyone’s socks off back here. I was watching, and I know that he impressed a lot of his fellow WWE Superstars. He’s officially a WWE Superstar now in my book.”