Tom Phillips 'May Not Be Back' With WWE

On today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Tom Phillips who has been removed as the lead announcer of Monday Night Raw and wasn't seen during the WrestleMania 37 broadcast.

"Michael Cole did the whole show, which wasn’t the plan because Tom Phillips, who apparently may not be back, I don’t know what the story is.

I was trying to check all day, but people were so busy with matches, I didn’t really get an answer and the people I talked with had no idea there was going to be a change. Tom Phillips apparently there was a COVID protocol issue for tonight and the story is on Monday Adnan Virk starts as the new announcer on Raw."