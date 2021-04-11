Weather Forecast For WrestleMania 37 Night 2 - Thunderstorms Possible

During night one of WrestleMania 37 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida, weather issues plagued the event forcing it to start later than originally planned.

The forecast for tonight's night two of WrestleMania 37 will see thunderstorms starting around noon. Some thunderstorms might impact the show.

The current outlook has a storm around 45% chance of impacting the opening of the main show and decreasing by half as hour two approaches.

The opening of the show will be 71° with SW 6 mph winds.

WWE will likely have to delay the event start time again if the storm is deemed too dangerous until it passes. They no doubt will be better prepared with a backup plan tonight.