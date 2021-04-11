WWE Files Trademarks For 'No Mercy' and Ring Name

WWE has officially filed for two new trademarks, "No Mercy" and "Commander Azeez". They were filed on April 7, 2021.

The first, "No Mercy" has been used as a WWE pay-per-view event name dating back to 1999, and also used for the 2000 video game, No Mercy, which released by THQ for the Nintendo 64.

The latter trademark might be used for a ring name.

Below are the filings.

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

No Mercy began as the 1999 WWE PPV in the UK, and stayed in the yearly rotation until 2008. After disappearing for a number of years, WWE brought back the PPV name in 2016 and 2017.

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas