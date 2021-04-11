Edge Discusses Original Plans WWE Had For His Match At WrestleMania 37

WWE Superstar Edge was recently interviewed by talkSPORT to promote his WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, which takes place tonight at night two of WrestleMania 37.

During the interview, Edge talked about the original plans WWE had for him at WrestleMania 37.

On originally being scheduled to face Randy Orton at this year's WrestleMania until an injury forced a change in those plans:

"It seemed to change everything. In my mind I still thought ‘Me and Randy at WrestleMania. Me and Randy at WrestleMania. Me and Randy at WrestleMania.’ That’s what my working plan was the entire time, until I was told it wasn’t the company’s plan. Then I went ‘Oh, OK. But, we got to see this trilogy through? We need to do this.’ And I was pretty disappointed. I just felt like the story deserved that [to be seen through]. So when I found out that wasn’t on the docket anymore, I was like so then what?! [laughs]. And so it’s worked out the way it has, which is obviously very exciting."

On being happy with how things turned out

"And honestly, I go from thinking I’m wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania, which is a dream, to wrestling Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania for the Universal title – that’s a dream too. All courses changed. That’s just what happens sometimes and you have to be adaptable and as much as I get an idea in my head and I’m like ‘we have to see this through!’ I have to understand that there’s more too it. There’s multiple characters and it’s like a chessboard. So it’s like OK, where can I put this character and this character and this character to make the totality of the card something our fanbase is happy with."

On how the story ironically enough writes itself in many ways:

"So, a lot changed, it did! A lot of it was timing and a lot of it was I come back and the Rumble takes place 11 years to the day from the last time I won the Rumble, then the second night of WrestleMania is 10 years to the day from when I announced my retirement. You can’t write that stuff! So when you see that it’s like I guess that’s the direction we gotta go, right? Because that only happens once. You only get this opportunity to tell this story once. So I think that’s a really fun aspect, let alone the aspect where you have three guys in the main event that have been told they got to go home or that they can’t do this anymore, and yet, here we are."