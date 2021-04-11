WWE Superstar Was 'Touch And Go' For Night 1 of WrestleMania 37
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2021
During last night's night one of WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny teamed up Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison.
It was originally set to be a singles match between Bunny and Miz, as it was reported that Morrison was dealing with an injury that would keep him from performing.
However, it is now being reported that it is Priest dealing with an injury, as revealed by Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.
"Priest has a bad back so that’s perhaps some of it. I guess the idea why they were talking about a singles match was because of Priest’s injury. I thought it was Morrison’s injury, but I guess it’s Priest’s injury. He was just cleared. I was told last minute, I don’t know if last minute means last week, but I was told it was touch and go. That’s what I was told today is that it was touch and go thing. So he was hurting."
Priest and Bunny were victorious at the event.
