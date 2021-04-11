Stephanie McMahon Comments On Vince McMahon's Dislike Of Sneezing And Nodding

Vince McMahon is never far from an interesting and sometimes bizarre story, and one thing that has come out over the years is the fact McMahon isn't a fan of the natural bodily function of sneezing.

During a recent interview on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Stephanie confirmed her Father isn't a fan of sneezing. She said:

"He hates sneezing because it’s involuntary and he cannot control it. He hates sneezing. It’s anyone, but especially when it’s him."

In addition, Vince isn't a fan of nodding in meetings.

"He feels like [nodding] influences the room. If someone is talking and someone else is nodding, you’re going to influence the room. You shouldn’t influence the room. Let people think what they want to think."