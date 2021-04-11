Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 37 - Night 2

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Natalya and Tamina

WWE Universal Championship Triple Threat Match Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Below is the final announced card

WWE WrestleMania 37 – Night 2 will take place tonight from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Phillips 'May Not Be Back' With WWE

On today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Tom Phillips who has been removed as the lead announcer of Monday Night Raw and wasn't [...] Apr 11 - On today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Tom Phillips who has been removed as the lead announcer of Monday Night Raw and wasn't [...]

Weather Forecast For WrestleMania 37 Night 2 - Thunderstorms Possible

During night one of WrestleMania 37 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida, weather issues plagued the event forcing it to start later than o[...] Apr 11 - During night one of WrestleMania 37 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida, weather issues plagued the event forcing it to start later than o[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For 'No Mercy' and Ring Name

WWE has officially filed for two new trademarks, "No Mercy" and "Commander Azeez". They were filed on April 7, 2021. The first, "No Mercy" has been u[...] Apr 11 - WWE has officially filed for two new trademarks, "No Mercy" and "Commander Azeez". They were filed on April 7, 2021. The first, "No Mercy" has been u[...]

Edge Discusses Original Plans WWE Had For His Match At WrestleMania 37

WWE Superstar Edge was recently interviewed by talkSPORT to promote his WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, which [...] Apr 11 - WWE Superstar Edge was recently interviewed by talkSPORT to promote his WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, which [...]

Becky Lynch Tells Fans 'Nothing Is Guaranteed' Ahead Of WrestleMania - Night 2

Heading into night one of WrestleMania 37, Becky Lynch hinted she might be appearing at the event. Many hoped she would, but it never happened. Today[...] Apr 11 - Heading into night one of WrestleMania 37, Becky Lynch hinted she might be appearing at the event. Many hoped she would, but it never happened. Today[...]

WWE Superstar Was 'Touch And Go' For Night 1 of WrestleMania 37

During last night's night one of WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny teamed up Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison. It was originally set to be [...] Apr 11 - During last night's night one of WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny teamed up Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison. It was originally set to be [...]

Stephanie McMahon Comments On Vince McMahon's Dislike Of Sneezing And Nodding

Vince McMahon is never far from an interesting and sometimes bizarre story, and one thing that has come out over the years is the fact McMahon isn't a[...] Apr 11 - Vince McMahon is never far from an interesting and sometimes bizarre story, and one thing that has come out over the years is the fact McMahon isn't a[...]

Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 37 - Night 2

WWE WrestleMania 37 – Night 2 will take place tonight from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Sasha Banks Seen Smiling Off-Camera Joyed At Bianca Belair's WrestleMania Victory

Sasha Banks was caught in fan footage overjoyed at Bianca Belair winning her SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37. Ban[...] Apr 11 - Sasha Banks was caught in fan footage overjoyed at Bianca Belair winning her SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37. Ban[...]

Tony Khan Comments On WrestleMania Weather Issues, Provides Some Tips

AEW President, Tony Khan took to Twitter during Night One of WrestleMania 37 and commented on the weather issues that plagued the opening of WrestleMa[...] Apr 11 - AEW President, Tony Khan took to Twitter during Night One of WrestleMania 37 and commented on the weather issues that plagued the opening of WrestleMa[...]

Mandy Rose Reacts To Her Slip During WrestleMania 37 Entrance

Mandy Rose reacted to her WrestleMania slip on social media, tagging Titus O’Neil who himself suffered a similar slip on the way to the ring a f[...] Apr 11 - Mandy Rose reacted to her WrestleMania slip on social media, tagging Titus O’Neil who himself suffered a similar slip on the way to the ring a f[...]

WWE Officially Announces More Than 25,000 Fans For WrestleMania 37 - Night 1

WWE has officially announced a sell-out crowd of 25,675 fans for Night One of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is WW[...] Apr 11 - WWE has officially announced a sell-out crowd of 25,675 fans for Night One of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is WW[...]

Bianca Belair Defeats Sasha Banks to Capture SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 37!

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks in a fantastic bout to capture th[...] Apr 10 - In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks in a fantastic bout to capture th[...]

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest Defeat The Miz & John Morrison at WrestleMania 37

In what turned out to be a very impressive performance from Bad Bunny, the team of Bunny and Damian Priest picked up a victory over The Miz and John M[...] Apr 10 - In what turned out to be a very impressive performance from Bad Bunny, the team of Bunny and Damian Priest picked up a victory over The Miz and John M[...]

WWE Airs a Video for WrestleMania 38 in Texas Featuring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

WWE has confirmed that next year's WrestleMania will take place in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE aired a special video to hype t[...] Apr 10 - WWE has confirmed that next year's WrestleMania will take place in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE aired a special video to hype t[...]

Braun Strowman Defeats Shane McMahon in Steel Cage Match at WrestleMania 37

In the fifth match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage [...] Apr 10 - In the fifth match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage [...]

WATCH: WWE Unveils Trailer for WWE 2K22 Video Game During WrestleMania 37

During tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE aired a trailer for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game: #WWE2K22. It Hits Diff[...] Apr 10 - During tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE aired a trailer for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game: #WWE2K22. It Hits Diff[...]

A.J. Styles & Omos Defeat The New Day for Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37

In the fourth match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, the team of A.J. Styles and Omos defeated The New Day for the Raw Tag Team Ti[...] Apr 10 - In the fourth match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, the team of A.J. Styles and Omos defeated The New Day for the Raw Tag Team Ti[...]

Cesaro Gets the Biggest Win of His Career Over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37!

In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, Cesaro picked up the biggest victory of his entire WWE career, as he defeated [...] Apr 10 - In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, Cesaro picked up the biggest victory of his entire WWE career, as he defeated [...]

Natalya & Tamina Win the Tag Team Turmoil Match at WrestleMania 37, Will Challenge for Tag Titles Tomorrow Night

In the second bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka won the Women's Tag Team Turmoil[...] Apr 10 - In the second bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka won the Women's Tag Team Turmoil[...]

Bobby Lashley RETAINS His WWE Championship Against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37!

In the opening bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his championship against Dre[...] Apr 10 - In the opening bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his championship against Dre[...]

Vince McMahon Personally Welcomes Live Fans to WrestleMania, Show Gets Delayed Due to Weather

Tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view has already kicked off in memorable fashion. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon appeared on-camera to [...] Apr 10 - Tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view has already kicked off in memorable fashion. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon appeared on-camera to [...]

WWE Production Crew Currently Fixing Storm Damage At WrestleMania 37

As previously reported a thunderstorm swept through Tampa causing some production issues before night one of WrestleMania 37 at the Raymond James Stad[...] Apr 10 - As previously reported a thunderstorm swept through Tampa causing some production issues before night one of WrestleMania 37 at the Raymond James Stad[...]

