Tony Khan Comments On WrestleMania Weather Issues, Provides Some Tips

AEW President, Tony Khan took to Twitter during Night One of WrestleMania 37 and commented on the weather issues that plagued the opening of WrestleMania and delayed its starting.

The AEW owner provided WWE with some tips on how to prevent slippery mats.

"On Wednesday Nov. 11, sideways rain was blowing in, our elevated ring wasn’t affected but I felt the ringside mats were slippery & unsafe, 10 minutes to showtime I had a lightbulb idea to lay down carpet at ringside & remembered we had a Red Carpet. It totally solved the problem."



"The crew chopped up the red carpet and were still laying it down at 8:02pm as the Live show started. The first match was Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal. I asked Taz to go out and do an opening promo and stretch so we could shoot him close-up while the crew was putting the carpet down."

Khan added:

"Also I’m not trolling anyone, I just think it’s a safe approach that I thought would be worth mentioning,” he wrote. “It occurred to me last minute too, and it would’ve tremendously affected the matches that night if I hadn’t done it, + it potentially prevented some injuries from occurring."

