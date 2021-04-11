WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Officially Announces More Than 25,000 Fans For WrestleMania 37 - Night 1
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2021
WWE has officially announced a sell-out crowd of 25,675 fans for Night One of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Below is WWE’s full announcement:
Sell-out crowd attends Night One of WrestleMania 37
TAMPA BAY, Fla. – A sell-out crowd of 25,675 fans attended Night One of WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., with millions more watching at home on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network around the world.
Adhering to local health guidelines, a limited number of tickets were sold for WrestleMania, with all in attendance seated in socially-distanced pods. Additional safety measures included health screenings and temperature checks prior to entry into Raymond James Stadium, mask requirements, social distancing, mobile ticketing, cashless concessions and enhanced sanitization throughout the venue.
WrestleMania Night Two takes place at Raymond James Stadium Sunday at 8 p.m. ET streaming live on Peacock. Matches include Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship; Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship; Randy Orton vs. The Fiend; United States Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus; Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight); Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and more.
