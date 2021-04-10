Bad Bunny & Damian Priest Defeat The Miz & John Morrison at WrestleMania 37

FALCON ARROWS IN STEREO!!! ARE YOU SEEING THIS!??! #WrestleMania @sanbenito @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/80hcBaaMRo

In what turned out to be a very impressive performance from Bad Bunny, the team of Bunny and Damian Priest picked up a victory over The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

Sasha Banks Seen Smiling Off-Camera Joyed At Bianca Belair's WrestleMania Victory

Sasha Banks was caught in fan footage overjoyed at Bianca Belair winning her SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37. Banks and Belair made WrestleMania history as the fir[...] Apr 11 - Sasha Banks was caught in fan footage overjoyed at Bianca Belair winning her SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37. Banks and Belair made WrestleMania history as the fir[...]

Tony Khan Comments On WrestleMania Weather Issues, Provides Some Tips

AEW President, Tony Khan took to Twitter during Night One of WrestleMania 37 and commented on the weather issues that plagued the opening of WrestleMania and delayed its starting. The AEW owner provi[...] Apr 11 - AEW President, Tony Khan took to Twitter during Night One of WrestleMania 37 and commented on the weather issues that plagued the opening of WrestleMania and delayed its starting. The AEW owner provi[...]

Mandy Rose Reacts To Her Slip During WrestleMania 37 Entrance

Mandy Rose reacted to her WrestleMania slip on social media, tagging Titus O’Neil who himself suffered a similar slip on the way to the ring a few years ago. Following the heavy rain which plag[...] Apr 11 - Mandy Rose reacted to her WrestleMania slip on social media, tagging Titus O’Neil who himself suffered a similar slip on the way to the ring a few years ago. Following the heavy rain which plag[...]

WWE Officially Announces More Than 25,000 Fans For WrestleMania 37 - Night 1

WWE has officially announced a sell-out crowd of 25,675 fans for Night One of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is WWE’s full announcement: Sell-out crowd att[...] Apr 11 - WWE has officially announced a sell-out crowd of 25,675 fans for Night One of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is WWE’s full announcement: Sell-out crowd att[...]

Bianca Belair Defeats Sasha Banks to Capture SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 37!

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks in a fantastic bout to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. History in th[...] Apr 10 - In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks in a fantastic bout to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. History in th[...]

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest Defeat The Miz & John Morrison at WrestleMania 37

In what turned out to be a very impressive performance from Bad Bunny, the team of Bunny and Damian Priest picked up a victory over The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. GO AHEAD, BAD [...] Apr 10 - In what turned out to be a very impressive performance from Bad Bunny, the team of Bunny and Damian Priest picked up a victory over The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. GO AHEAD, BAD [...]

WWE Airs a Video for WrestleMania 38 in Texas Featuring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

WWE has confirmed that next year's WrestleMania will take place in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE aired a special video to hype the event, and the video featured WWE Hall of Famer[...] Apr 10 - WWE has confirmed that next year's WrestleMania will take place in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE aired a special video to hype the event, and the video featured WWE Hall of Famer[...]

Braun Strowman Defeats Shane McMahon in Steel Cage Match at WrestleMania 37

In the fifth match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match. .@shanemcmahon is teeing off on @BraunSt[...] Apr 10 - In the fifth match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match. .@shanemcmahon is teeing off on @BraunSt[...]

WATCH: WWE Unveils Trailer for WWE 2K22 Video Game During WrestleMania 37

During tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE aired a trailer for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game: #WWE2K22. It Hits Different 👊💥 More info soon… stay tuned. [...] Apr 10 - During tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE aired a trailer for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game: #WWE2K22. It Hits Different 👊💥 More info soon… stay tuned. [...]

A.J. Styles & Omos Defeat The New Day for Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37

In the fourth match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, the team of A.J. Styles and Omos defeated The New Day for the Raw Tag Team Titles after the giant Omos virtually dominated The [...] Apr 10 - In the fourth match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, the team of A.J. Styles and Omos defeated The New Day for the Raw Tag Team Titles after the giant Omos virtually dominated The [...]

Cesaro Gets the Biggest Win of His Career Over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37!

In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, Cesaro picked up the biggest victory of his entire WWE career, as he defeated multiple-time WWE World Champion Seth Rollins in a[...] Apr 10 - In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, Cesaro picked up the biggest victory of his entire WWE career, as he defeated multiple-time WWE World Champion Seth Rollins in a[...]

Natalya & Tamina Win the Tag Team Turmoil Match at WrestleMania 37, Will Challenge for Tag Titles Tomorrow Night

In the second bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka won the Women's Tag Team Turmoil Match, outlasting Naomi and Lana, Carmella and Bi[...] Apr 10 - In the second bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka won the Women's Tag Team Turmoil Match, outlasting Naomi and Lana, Carmella and Bi[...]

Bobby Lashley RETAINS His WWE Championship Against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37!

In the opening bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his championship against Drew McIntyre after forcing "The Scottish Warrior" to[...] Apr 10 - In the opening bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his championship against Drew McIntyre after forcing "The Scottish Warrior" to[...]

Vince McMahon Personally Welcomes Live Fans to WrestleMania, Show Gets Delayed Due to Weather

Tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view has already kicked off in memorable fashion. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon appeared on-camera to welcome back the live WWE Universe. However, the s[...] Apr 10 - Tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view has already kicked off in memorable fashion. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon appeared on-camera to welcome back the live WWE Universe. However, the s[...]

WWE Production Crew Currently Fixing Storm Damage At WrestleMania 37

As previously reported a thunderstorm swept through Tampa causing some production issues before night one of WrestleMania 37 at the Raymond James Stadium. Fans were told to leave their seats and take[...] Apr 10 - As previously reported a thunderstorm swept through Tampa causing some production issues before night one of WrestleMania 37 at the Raymond James Stadium. Fans were told to leave their seats and take[...]

A Thunderstorm Is Heading Toward WrestleMania 37 At Raymond James Stadium

A thunderstorm is heading toward the Raymond James Stadium and could cause some production issues ahead of night one of WrestleMania 37 in just a couple of hours. There are currently reports of heavy[...] Apr 10 - A thunderstorm is heading toward the Raymond James Stadium and could cause some production issues ahead of night one of WrestleMania 37 in just a couple of hours. There are currently reports of heavy[...]

Jazz Loses Title Vs. Career Match At IMPACT Hardcore Justice

During today's IMPACT Hardcore Justice, Deonna Purrazzo defended her Knockouts Championship in a Title vs. Career Match against Jazz. Jazz lost the match after ‘The Virtuosa’ hit her Quee[...] Apr 10 - During today's IMPACT Hardcore Justice, Deonna Purrazzo defended her Knockouts Championship in a Title vs. Career Match against Jazz. Jazz lost the match after ‘The Virtuosa’ hit her Quee[...]

Petey Williams Returns During IMPACT Hardcore Justice

During today's IMPACT Hardcore Justice event former X-Division champion Petey Williams returned to team up with Josh Alexander. They both picked up the win. Welcome back! X-Division LEGEND @iPetey[...] Apr 10 - During today's IMPACT Hardcore Justice event former X-Division champion Petey Williams returned to team up with Josh Alexander. They both picked up the win. Welcome back! X-Division LEGEND @iPetey[...]

Andrade Is Not Happy WrestleMania Doesn't Have Any Mexicans Represented

Former WWE Superstar Andrade is not happy with WWE. He pointed out in a social media post that there are no Mexican represented at WrestleMania 37 this weekend. Andrade recently was granted his[...] Apr 10 - Former WWE Superstar Andrade is not happy with WWE. He pointed out in a social media post that there are no Mexican represented at WrestleMania 37 this weekend. Andrade recently was granted his[...]

WATCH: Lana Almost Cried Seeing Fans Back For WrestleMania 37

It's been a while, but fans are back for WrestleMania 37 tonight, and WWE Superstar Lana is super excited and also emotional seeing and hearing them chant her name. Lana posted the following on her s[...] Apr 10 - It's been a while, but fans are back for WrestleMania 37 tonight, and WWE Superstar Lana is super excited and also emotional seeing and hearing them chant her name. Lana posted the following on her s[...]

Further Changes Revealed For WWE Raw and SmackDown Commentary Teams

In a further update on the report from Wrestling Inc. that lead WWE Raw commentator Tom Phillips being replaced, Andrew Zarian fromof the Mat Men podcast is reporting that Corey Graves is moving from [...] Apr 10 - In a further update on the report from Wrestling Inc. that lead WWE Raw commentator Tom Phillips being replaced, Andrew Zarian fromof the Mat Men podcast is reporting that Corey Graves is moving from [...]

Will The Bella Twins Will Compete At WrestleMania 37?

There has recently been some speculation that newly inducted WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins would be surprise competitors in the tag team turmoil matchup for the women’s tag titles at Wrestl[...] Apr 10 - There has recently been some speculation that newly inducted WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins would be surprise competitors in the tag team turmoil matchup for the women’s tag titles at Wrestl[...]

Eric Bischoff Slams AEW/Impact Relationship: 'I’m Sorry, Does Anybody Give A F***?"'

WWE Hall Of Famer appeared on the Everything Is…with Kory and Ant podcast, in which he was asked for his thoughts on AEW’s relationship with Impact Wrestlin...he didn't hold back. On AEW[...] Apr 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer appeared on the Everything Is…with Kory and Ant podcast, in which he was asked for his thoughts on AEW’s relationship with Impact Wrestlin...he didn't hold back. On AEW[...]