WATCH: WWE Unveils Trailer for WWE 2K22 Video Game During WrestleMania 37
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 10, 2021
During tonight's
WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE aired a trailer for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game:
