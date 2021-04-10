Bobby Lashley RETAINS His WWE Championship Against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37!

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

THREE Future Shock DDTs, and @fightbobby STILL kicked out! What does @DMcIntyreWWE have to do to become #WWEChampion tonight?! #WrestleMania ▶️ https://t.co/Wp5S57WLnr pic.twitter.com/UnpiC6Wpxh

In the opening bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his championship against Drew McIntyre after forcing "The Scottish Warrior" to pass out in the Hurt Lock Full Nelson submission hold.

Sasha Banks Seen Smiling Off-Camera Joyed At Bianca Belair's WrestleMania Victory

Sasha Banks was caught in fan footage overjoyed at Bianca Belair winning her SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37. Ban[...] Apr 11 - Sasha Banks was caught in fan footage overjoyed at Bianca Belair winning her SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37. Ban[...]

Tony Khan Comments On WrestleMania Weather Issues, Provides Some Tips

AEW President, Tony Khan took to Twitter during Night One of WrestleMania 37 and commented on the weather issues that plagued the opening of WrestleMa[...] Apr 11 - AEW President, Tony Khan took to Twitter during Night One of WrestleMania 37 and commented on the weather issues that plagued the opening of WrestleMa[...]

Mandy Rose Reacts To Her Slip During WrestleMania 37 Entrance

Mandy Rose reacted to her WrestleMania slip on social media, tagging Titus O’Neil who himself suffered a similar slip on the way to the ring a f[...] Apr 11 - Mandy Rose reacted to her WrestleMania slip on social media, tagging Titus O’Neil who himself suffered a similar slip on the way to the ring a f[...]

WWE Officially Announces More Than 25,000 Fans For WrestleMania 37 - Night 1

WWE has officially announced a sell-out crowd of 25,675 fans for Night One of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is WW[...] Apr 11 - WWE has officially announced a sell-out crowd of 25,675 fans for Night One of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is WW[...]

Bianca Belair Defeats Sasha Banks to Capture SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 37!

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks in a fantastic bout to capture th[...] Apr 10 - In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, "The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair defeated "The Boss" Sasha Banks in a fantastic bout to capture th[...]

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest Defeat The Miz & John Morrison at WrestleMania 37

In what turned out to be a very impressive performance from Bad Bunny, the team of Bunny and Damian Priest picked up a victory over The Miz and John M[...] Apr 10 - In what turned out to be a very impressive performance from Bad Bunny, the team of Bunny and Damian Priest picked up a victory over The Miz and John M[...]

WWE Airs a Video for WrestleMania 38 in Texas Featuring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

WWE has confirmed that next year's WrestleMania will take place in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE aired a special video to hype t[...] Apr 10 - WWE has confirmed that next year's WrestleMania will take place in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE aired a special video to hype t[...]

Braun Strowman Defeats Shane McMahon in Steel Cage Match at WrestleMania 37

In the fifth match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage [...] Apr 10 - In the fifth match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage [...]

WATCH: WWE Unveils Trailer for WWE 2K22 Video Game During WrestleMania 37

During tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE aired a trailer for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game: #WWE2K22. It Hits Diff[...] Apr 10 - During tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE aired a trailer for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game: #WWE2K22. It Hits Diff[...]

A.J. Styles & Omos Defeat The New Day for Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37

In the fourth match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, the team of A.J. Styles and Omos defeated The New Day for the Raw Tag Team Ti[...] Apr 10 - In the fourth match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, the team of A.J. Styles and Omos defeated The New Day for the Raw Tag Team Ti[...]

Cesaro Gets the Biggest Win of His Career Over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37!

In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, Cesaro picked up the biggest victory of his entire WWE career, as he defeated [...] Apr 10 - In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, Cesaro picked up the biggest victory of his entire WWE career, as he defeated [...]

Natalya & Tamina Win the Tag Team Turmoil Match at WrestleMania 37, Will Challenge for Tag Titles Tomorrow Night

In the second bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka won the Women's Tag Team Turmoil[...] Apr 10 - In the second bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka won the Women's Tag Team Turmoil[...]

Bobby Lashley RETAINS His WWE Championship Against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37!

Vince McMahon Personally Welcomes Live Fans to WrestleMania, Show Gets Delayed Due to Weather

Tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view has already kicked off in memorable fashion. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon appeared on-camera to [...] Apr 10 - Tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view has already kicked off in memorable fashion. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon appeared on-camera to [...]

WWE Production Crew Currently Fixing Storm Damage At WrestleMania 37

As previously reported a thunderstorm swept through Tampa causing some production issues before night one of WrestleMania 37 at the Raymond James Stad[...] Apr 10 - As previously reported a thunderstorm swept through Tampa causing some production issues before night one of WrestleMania 37 at the Raymond James Stad[...]

Come Join Our DISCORD For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 37

The stage is set for night one of WrestleMania 37. Come and join the WNS DISCORD server and join fellow WWE fans to chat about all the action from to[...] Apr 10 - The stage is set for night one of WrestleMania 37. Come and join the WNS DISCORD server and join fellow WWE fans to chat about all the action from to[...]

A Thunderstorm Is Heading Toward WrestleMania 37 At Raymond James Stadium

A thunderstorm is heading toward the Raymond James Stadium and could cause some production issues ahead of night one of WrestleMania 37 in just a coup[...] Apr 10 - A thunderstorm is heading toward the Raymond James Stadium and could cause some production issues ahead of night one of WrestleMania 37 in just a coup[...]

Jazz Loses Title Vs. Career Match At IMPACT Hardcore Justice

During today's IMPACT Hardcore Justice, Deonna Purrazzo defended her Knockouts Championship in a Title vs. Career Match against Jazz. Jazz lost the m[...] Apr 10 - During today's IMPACT Hardcore Justice, Deonna Purrazzo defended her Knockouts Championship in a Title vs. Career Match against Jazz. Jazz lost the m[...]

Petey Williams Returns During IMPACT Hardcore Justice

During today's IMPACT Hardcore Justice event former X-Division champion Petey Williams returned to team up with Josh Alexander. They both picked up th[...] Apr 10 - During today's IMPACT Hardcore Justice event former X-Division champion Petey Williams returned to team up with Josh Alexander. They both picked up th[...]

Andrade Is Not Happy WrestleMania Doesn't Have Any Mexicans Represented

Former WWE Superstar Andrade is not happy with WWE. He pointed out in a social media post that there are no Mexican represented at WrestleMania [...] Apr 10 - Former WWE Superstar Andrade is not happy with WWE. He pointed out in a social media post that there are no Mexican represented at WrestleMania [...]

WATCH: Lana Almost Cried Seeing Fans Back For WrestleMania 37

It's been a while, but fans are back for WrestleMania 37 tonight, and WWE Superstar Lana is super excited and also emotional seeing and hearing them c[...] Apr 10 - It's been a while, but fans are back for WrestleMania 37 tonight, and WWE Superstar Lana is super excited and also emotional seeing and hearing them c[...]

Further Changes Revealed For WWE Raw and SmackDown Commentary Teams

In a further update on the report from Wrestling Inc. that lead WWE Raw commentator Tom Phillips being replaced, Andrew Zarian fromof the Mat Men podc[...] Apr 10 - In a further update on the report from Wrestling Inc. that lead WWE Raw commentator Tom Phillips being replaced, Andrew Zarian fromof the Mat Men podc[...]

Will The Bella Twins Will Compete At WrestleMania 37?

There has recently been some speculation that newly inducted WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins would be surprise competitors in the tag team turmoil [...] Apr 10 - There has recently been some speculation that newly inducted WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins would be surprise competitors in the tag team turmoil [...]

Eric Bischoff Slams AEW/Impact Relationship: 'I’m Sorry, Does Anybody Give A F***?"'

WWE Hall Of Famer appeared on the Everything Is…with Kory and Ant podcast, in which he was asked for his thoughts on AEW’s relationship w[...] Apr 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer appeared on the Everything Is…with Kory and Ant podcast, in which he was asked for his thoughts on AEW’s relationship w[...]