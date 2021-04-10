WWE Production Crew Currently Fixing Storm Damage At WrestleMania 37

As previously reported a thunderstorm swept through Tampa causing some production issues before night one of WrestleMania 37 at the Raymond James Stadium.

Fans were told to leave their seats and take cover but have since been told they can return to their seats.

In an update, WNS users at the event in our DISCORD chatroom have told us that the WWE production crew is scrambling to dry out the ring and surrounding ringside area. In addition, the flags on the WrestleMania set have been blow around and a crew is currently trying to fix them in time for the big event.

Those who got back to their seats found them soaked...lots of soggy butts!

But at least the rain has stopped!