A Thunderstorm Is Heading Toward WrestleMania 37 At Raymond James Stadium
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2021
A thunderstorm is heading toward the Raymond James Stadium and could cause some production issues ahead of night one of WrestleMania 37 in just a couple of hours.
There are currently reports of heavy rain and strong winds.
The stadium has put up a weather alert on the big screen and as a precaution has told fans to evacuate their seats.
UPDATE
https://wrestlr.me/67596/
