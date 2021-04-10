WATCH: Lana Almost Cried Seeing Fans Back For WrestleMania 37

It's been a while, but fans are back for WrestleMania 37 tonight, and WWE Superstar Lana is super excited and also emotional seeing and hearing them chant her name.

Lana posted the following on her social media.

"I almost cried when I heard the fans chanting my name. I have tried my absolute best to show them just how much this year on my own has driven me to be better. Thank you to everyone, and I hope you have an amazing time back at the show."