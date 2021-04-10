WWE Might Be Using Hall of Fame Inductees For WrestleMania This Weekend

Who would you like to see appear?

It will be interesting to see if they are used.

Fightful is reporting that WWE is hoping to have as many in Tampa as possible, although a number of them did return home after the Hall of Fame ceremony taping last week.

WWE has reportedly recently had discussions about using this year’s Hall of Fame inductees in some capacity for WrestleMania this weekend.

Natalya & Tamina Win the Tag Team Turmoil Match at WrestleMania 37, Will Challenge for Tag Titles Tomorrow Night

In the second bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka won the Women's Tag Team Turmoil Match, outlasting Naomi and Lana, Carmella and Bi[...] Apr 10 - In the second bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, the team of Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka won the Women's Tag Team Turmoil Match, outlasting Naomi and Lana, Carmella and Bi[...]

Bobby Lashley RETAINS His WWE Championship Against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37!

In the opening bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his championship against Drew McIntyre after forcing "The Scottish Warrior" to[...] Apr 10 - In the opening bout of tonight's WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his championship against Drew McIntyre after forcing "The Scottish Warrior" to[...]

Vince McMahon Personally Welcomes Live Fans to WrestleMania, Show Gets Delayed Due to Weather

Tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view has already kicked off in memorable fashion. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon appeared on-camera to welcome back the live WWE Universe. However, the s[...] Apr 10 - Tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view has already kicked off in memorable fashion. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon appeared on-camera to welcome back the live WWE Universe. However, the s[...]

WWE Production Crew Currently Fixing Storm Damage At WrestleMania 37

As previously reported a thunderstorm swept through Tampa causing some production issues before night one of WrestleMania 37 at the Raymond James Stadium. Fans were told to leave their seats and take[...] Apr 10 - As previously reported a thunderstorm swept through Tampa causing some production issues before night one of WrestleMania 37 at the Raymond James Stadium. Fans were told to leave their seats and take[...]

Come Join Our DISCORD For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 37

The stage is set for night one of WrestleMania 37. Come and join the WNS DISCORD server and join fellow WWE fans to chat about all the action from tonight's big event which will be headlined by Sasha[...] Apr 10 - The stage is set for night one of WrestleMania 37. Come and join the WNS DISCORD server and join fellow WWE fans to chat about all the action from tonight's big event which will be headlined by Sasha[...]

A Thunderstorm Is Heading Toward WrestleMania 37 At Raymond James Stadium

A thunderstorm is heading toward the Raymond James Stadium and could cause some production issues ahead of night one of WrestleMania 37 in just a couple of hours. There are currently reports of heavy[...] Apr 10 - A thunderstorm is heading toward the Raymond James Stadium and could cause some production issues ahead of night one of WrestleMania 37 in just a couple of hours. There are currently reports of heavy[...]

Jazz Loses Title Vs. Career Match At IMPACT Hardcore Justice

During today's IMPACT Hardcore Justice, Deonna Purrazzo defended her Knockouts Championship in a Title vs. Career Match against Jazz. Jazz lost the match after ‘The Virtuosa’ hit her Quee[...] Apr 10 - During today's IMPACT Hardcore Justice, Deonna Purrazzo defended her Knockouts Championship in a Title vs. Career Match against Jazz. Jazz lost the match after ‘The Virtuosa’ hit her Quee[...]

Petey Williams Returns During IMPACT Hardcore Justice

During today's IMPACT Hardcore Justice event former X-Division champion Petey Williams returned to team up with Josh Alexander. They both picked up the win. Welcome back! X-Division LEGEND @iPetey[...] Apr 10 - During today's IMPACT Hardcore Justice event former X-Division champion Petey Williams returned to team up with Josh Alexander. They both picked up the win. Welcome back! X-Division LEGEND @iPetey[...]

Andrade Is Not Happy WrestleMania Doesn't Have Any Mexicans Represented

Former WWE Superstar Andrade is not happy with WWE. He pointed out in a social media post that there are no Mexican represented at WrestleMania 37 this weekend. Andrade recently was granted his[...] Apr 10 - Former WWE Superstar Andrade is not happy with WWE. He pointed out in a social media post that there are no Mexican represented at WrestleMania 37 this weekend. Andrade recently was granted his[...]

WATCH: Lana Almost Cried Seeing Fans Back For WrestleMania 37

It's been a while, but fans are back for WrestleMania 37 tonight, and WWE Superstar Lana is super excited and also emotional seeing and hearing them chant her name. Lana posted the following on her s[...] Apr 10 - It's been a while, but fans are back for WrestleMania 37 tonight, and WWE Superstar Lana is super excited and also emotional seeing and hearing them chant her name. Lana posted the following on her s[...]

Further Changes Revealed For WWE Raw and SmackDown Commentary Teams

In a further update on the report from Wrestling Inc. that lead WWE Raw commentator Tom Phillips being replaced, Andrew Zarian fromof the Mat Men podcast is reporting that Corey Graves is moving from [...] Apr 10 - In a further update on the report from Wrestling Inc. that lead WWE Raw commentator Tom Phillips being replaced, Andrew Zarian fromof the Mat Men podcast is reporting that Corey Graves is moving from [...]

Will The Bella Twins Will Compete At WrestleMania 37?

There has recently been some speculation that newly inducted WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins would be surprise competitors in the tag team turmoil matchup for the women’s tag titles at Wrestl[...] Apr 10 - There has recently been some speculation that newly inducted WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins would be surprise competitors in the tag team turmoil matchup for the women’s tag titles at Wrestl[...]

Eric Bischoff Slams AEW/Impact Relationship: 'I’m Sorry, Does Anybody Give A F***?"'

WWE Hall Of Famer appeared on the Everything Is…with Kory and Ant podcast, in which he was asked for his thoughts on AEW’s relationship with Impact Wrestlin...he didn't hold back. On AEW[...] Apr 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer appeared on the Everything Is…with Kory and Ant podcast, in which he was asked for his thoughts on AEW’s relationship with Impact Wrestlin...he didn't hold back. On AEW[...]

Ronda Rousey’s WWE Contract Expired Today

Ronda Rousey's contract with WWE is up...we believe. Rousey's deal expired today, April 10 2021, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear if "the Baddest Woman on the Planet" has signed[...] Apr 10 - Ronda Rousey's contract with WWE is up...we believe. Rousey's deal expired today, April 10 2021, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear if "the Baddest Woman on the Planet" has signed[...]

WWE Might Be Using Hall of Fame Inductees For WrestleMania This Weekend

Sasha Banks Reveals New Look Ahead Of Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 37

As has become tradition WWE Superstars change up their look and debut new attire at WrestleMania and this year is no different. During today's WWE The Bump, Sasha Banks revealed new hair colors, gree[...] Apr 10 - As has become tradition WWE Superstars change up their look and debut new attire at WrestleMania and this year is no different. During today's WWE The Bump, Sasha Banks revealed new hair colors, gree[...]

Big Change Coming To WWE Raw Commentary Team This Monday

Tom Phillips is to be replaced on commentary for Monday Night Raw. Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reports that Adnan Virk who hosted The Score in Canada and also worked with ESPN will be replacing Phil[...] Apr 10 - Tom Phillips is to be replaced on commentary for Monday Night Raw. Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reports that Adnan Virk who hosted The Score in Canada and also worked with ESPN will be replacing Phil[...]

Teddy Hart Ejected From ICW Event In Tampa After Turning Up Uninvited

Teddy Hart was ejected from Friday's ICW PFX: Battle Of The Tough Guys show in Tampa, FL. Hart reportedly showed up uninvited and was removed from the building. Footage of the incident has been[...] Apr 10 - Teddy Hart was ejected from Friday's ICW PFX: Battle Of The Tough Guys show in Tampa, FL. Hart reportedly showed up uninvited and was removed from the building. Footage of the incident has been[...]

A Nude Bad Bunny Sends Pulses Racing Ahead Of Tonight's WrestleMania 37

Bad Bunny, The Grammy Award winner will step into the squared circle against The Miz at WrestleMania - Night 1 tonight. Bunny has been a fan of professional wrestling his entire life and regularly ma[...] Apr 10 - Bad Bunny, The Grammy Award winner will step into the squared circle against The Miz at WrestleMania - Night 1 tonight. Bunny has been a fan of professional wrestling his entire life and regularly ma[...]

FULL MATCH - John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt - Firefly Fun House Match: WrestleMania 36

John Cena takes on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in one of the most unique matches in WrestleMania history, a Firefly Fun House Match, at WrestleMania 36: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. [...] Apr 10 - John Cena takes on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in one of the most unique matches in WrestleMania history, a Firefly Fun House Match, at WrestleMania 36: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. [...]

Drew McIntyre Comments On Opening WrestleMania 37

On Friday it was confirmed Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship will be the opening match at WrestleMania 37. McIntyre commented on the news on his Twitter. "I’ve said for [...] Apr 10 - On Friday it was confirmed Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship will be the opening match at WrestleMania 37. McIntyre commented on the news on his Twitter. "I’ve said for [...]

Stephanie McMahon Comments On AEW Being A Competitor To WWE

Stephanie McMahon recently appeared for an interview on The Bill Simmons podcast to promote this weekend's WrestleMania 37. During the interview, Stephanie McMahon gave her thoughts on AEW as a compet[...] Apr 10 - Stephanie McMahon recently appeared for an interview on The Bill Simmons podcast to promote this weekend's WrestleMania 37. During the interview, Stephanie McMahon gave her thoughts on AEW as a compet[...]

Triple H Explains How He Would Like To End His WWE In-Ring Career

During a recent interview on ESPN SportsNation, Triple H revealed how he would like to end his career in the ring. Below is an excerpt from the interview where he discusses the topic in detail. "It&r[...] Apr 10 - During a recent interview on ESPN SportsNation, Triple H revealed how he would like to end his career in the ring. Below is an excerpt from the interview where he discusses the topic in detail. "It&r[...]

Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 37 - Night 1

WWE WrestleMania 37 – Night 1 is finally here! The big event takes place tonight from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida airing on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internat[...] Apr 10 - WWE WrestleMania 37 – Night 1 is finally here! The big event takes place tonight from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida airing on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internat[...]