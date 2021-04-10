WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
FULL MATCH - John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt - Firefly Fun House Match: WrestleMania 36
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2021
John Cena takes on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in one of the most unique matches in WrestleMania history, a Firefly Fun House Match, at WrestleMania 36: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network.
