Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 37 - Night 1

Tag Team Turmoil Match - Winners Get Women’s Tag Match on Night 2 Carmella & Billie Kay vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Tamina

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

WNS will have coverage of the big event, so be sure to check back later tonight.

The big event takes place tonight from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida airing on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internationally.

» More News From This Feed

Teddy Hart Ejected From ICW Event In Tampa After Turning Up Uninvited

Teddy Hart was ejected from Friday's ICW PFX: Battle Of The Tough Guys show in Tampa, FL. Hart reportedly showed up uninvited and was removed from the building. Footage of the incident has been[...] Apr 10 - Teddy Hart was ejected from Friday's ICW PFX: Battle Of The Tough Guys show in Tampa, FL. Hart reportedly showed up uninvited and was removed from the building. Footage of the incident has been[...]

A Nude Bad Bunny Sends Pulses Racing Ahead Of Tonight's WrestleMania 37

Bad Bunny, The Grammy Award winner will step into the squared circle against The Miz at WrestleMania - Night 1 tonight. Bunny has been a fan of professional wrestling his entire life and regularly ma[...] Apr 10 - Bad Bunny, The Grammy Award winner will step into the squared circle against The Miz at WrestleMania - Night 1 tonight. Bunny has been a fan of professional wrestling his entire life and regularly ma[...]

FULL MATCH - John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt - Firefly Fun House Match: WrestleMania 36

John Cena takes on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in one of the most unique matches in WrestleMania history, a Firefly Fun House Match, at WrestleMania 36: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. [...] Apr 10 - John Cena takes on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in one of the most unique matches in WrestleMania history, a Firefly Fun House Match, at WrestleMania 36: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. [...]

Drew McIntyre Comments On Opening WrestleMania 37

On Friday it was confirmed Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship will be the opening match at WrestleMania 37. McIntyre commented on the news on his Twitter. "I’ve said for [...] Apr 10 - On Friday it was confirmed Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship will be the opening match at WrestleMania 37. McIntyre commented on the news on his Twitter. "I’ve said for [...]

Stephanie McMahon Comments On AEW Being A Competitor To WWE

Stephanie McMahon recently appeared for an interview on The Bill Simmons podcast to promote this weekend's WrestleMania 37. During the interview, Stephanie McMahon gave her thoughts on AEW as a compet[...] Apr 10 - Stephanie McMahon recently appeared for an interview on The Bill Simmons podcast to promote this weekend's WrestleMania 37. During the interview, Stephanie McMahon gave her thoughts on AEW as a compet[...]

Triple H Explains How He Would Like To End His WWE In-Ring Career

During a recent interview on ESPN SportsNation, Triple H revealed how he would like to end his career in the ring. Below is an excerpt from the interview where he discusses the topic in detail. "It&r[...] Apr 10 - During a recent interview on ESPN SportsNation, Triple H revealed how he would like to end his career in the ring. Below is an excerpt from the interview where he discusses the topic in detail. "It&r[...]

Final Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 37 - Night 1

WWE WrestleMania 37 – Night 1 is finally here! The big event takes place tonight from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida airing on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internat[...] Apr 10 - WWE WrestleMania 37 – Night 1 is finally here! The big event takes place tonight from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida airing on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internat[...]

WWE Officially Reveals WrestleMania 37 Stage At Raymond James Stadium

The WrestleMania 37 stage has been in the works all week for the return of live crowds for the biggest event of the year. Today, after putting together the finishing touches on the set inside the Ray[...] Apr 10 - The WrestleMania 37 stage has been in the works all week for the return of live crowds for the biggest event of the year. Today, after putting together the finishing touches on the set inside the Ray[...]

"LET ME IN" - WWE Spotted Testing Drones Ahead Of WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania is always a spectacle for WWE to show off the best of their production values, and the 37th edition of the biggest event in their pay-per-view calendar will be no different. The company [...] Apr 10 - WrestleMania is always a spectacle for WWE to show off the best of their production values, and the 37th edition of the biggest event in their pay-per-view calendar will be no different. The company [...]

Jon Moxley Confronts Newly Crowned GCW Champion Nick Gage At GCW rSpring Break

Jon Moxley just appeared at the end of GCW rSpring Break after Nick Gage won the GCW World Heavyweight Championship from Ricky Shane Page. Moxley confronted Nick Gage which led to Gage telling Moxley[...] Apr 10 - Jon Moxley just appeared at the end of GCW rSpring Break after Nick Gage won the GCW World Heavyweight Championship from Ricky Shane Page. Moxley confronted Nick Gage which led to Gage telling Moxley[...]

AEW The House Always Wins Results - First House Show

AEW’s first-ever house show results from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida - The Butcher won a 12-Man Battle Royal to earn a TNT Championship match - The Pinnacle (MJF, FTR &[...] Apr 09 - AEW’s first-ever house show results from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida - The Butcher won a 12-Man Battle Royal to earn a TNT Championship match - The Pinnacle (MJF, FTR &[...]

Jean Brassard And Raymond Rougeau Leave WWE Due To Restructuring Via Peacock

The long time veteran commentary team of Jean Brassard and Raymond Rougeau left WWE due to the Peacock deal. They were the French speaking commentary team for those unaware. Brassard shared online on[...] Apr 09 - The long time veteran commentary team of Jean Brassard and Raymond Rougeau left WWE due to the Peacock deal. They were the French speaking commentary team for those unaware. Brassard shared online on[...]

Jey Uso Wins The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal During WrestleMania SmackDown

The winner of the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle royal is Jey Uso. WWE held the match during Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, which was pre-taped. The reason for this was because night one of th[...] Apr 09 - The winner of the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle royal is Jey Uso. WWE held the match during Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, which was pre-taped. The reason for this was because night one of th[...]

Former Tough Enough Winner Maven Makes Surprise Appearance For Indy Event

WrestleMania week is full of surprises both in WWE and on the independent scene. One such surprise was the return of Tough Enough winner Maven, who made a surprise appearance at an indy event. Maven'[...] Apr 09 - WrestleMania week is full of surprises both in WWE and on the independent scene. One such surprise was the return of Tough Enough winner Maven, who made a surprise appearance at an indy event. Maven'[...]

Photos Of Cardboard Cutouts For WrestleMania 37 Crowd

WWE WrestleMania 37 is nearly here and fans are excited for the biggest event of the year, and the first major PPV to be attended by fans in over a year. The show is set to take place inside the Raym[...] Apr 09 - WWE WrestleMania 37 is nearly here and fans are excited for the biggest event of the year, and the first major PPV to be attended by fans in over a year. The show is set to take place inside the Raym[...]

Becky Lynch Seemingly Indicates She's Ready For WWE WrestleMania 37

Becky Lynch has seemingly confirmed she is returning at WrestleMania. Lynch posted the following on Instagram. “VerifiedNothingIsGuaranteedHereTonightOnlyNowEternally” If you take the f[...] Apr 09 - Becky Lynch has seemingly confirmed she is returning at WrestleMania. Lynch posted the following on Instagram. “VerifiedNothingIsGuaranteedHereTonightOnlyNowEternally” If you take the f[...]

John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg Possible Appearances At WrestleMania 37

Fightful Select has details on possible stars who may make appearances at this weekend's WrestleMania 37 event. Cena, Lesnar, and Goldberg are apparently the rumored names to make appearances this we[...] Apr 09 - Fightful Select has details on possible stars who may make appearances at this weekend's WrestleMania 37 event. Cena, Lesnar, and Goldberg are apparently the rumored names to make appearances this we[...]

WWE Announces 37 Hour WrestleMania Stream This Weekend

WWE announced a 37 Hours of WrestleMania stream beginning April 10 at 8 am ET. Saturday – April 10 8 a.m. ET - WrestleMania Marathon Day 1: Best of the 2000s WWE social platforms 1 p.m. ET &[...] Apr 09 - WWE announced a 37 Hours of WrestleMania stream beginning April 10 at 8 am ET. Saturday – April 10 8 a.m. ET - WrestleMania Marathon Day 1: Best of the 2000s WWE social platforms 1 p.m. ET &[...]

Stephanie McMahon Announces Sasha Banks Vs Bianca Belair Will Main Event Night 1

Stephanie McMahon announced on the Bill Simmons Podcast that Banks vs Belair will be the main event of Night 1 for WrestleMania 37. Fans of the two have been pushing on social media to see the two ma[...] Apr 09 - Stephanie McMahon announced on the Bill Simmons Podcast that Banks vs Belair will be the main event of Night 1 for WrestleMania 37. Fans of the two have been pushing on social media to see the two ma[...]

The Undertaker Discusses Not Wrestling At WrestleMania Anymore

During an interview with ESPN SportsNation, The Undertaker revealed that this year has been difficult for him as he has come to the realization that a match at WrestleMania isn't happening anymore.&nb[...] Apr 09 - During an interview with ESPN SportsNation, The Undertaker revealed that this year has been difficult for him as he has come to the realization that a match at WrestleMania isn't happening anymore.&nb[...]

AEW Can Run Shows At Full Capacity At Dally's Palace

AEW Dynamite can allow fans to come back to attend shows at Dally's Palace. Dally's Palace announced that concerts are making a long awaited return at full capacity. The first concert that they are d[...] Apr 09 - AEW Dynamite can allow fans to come back to attend shows at Dally's Palace. Dally's Palace announced that concerts are making a long awaited return at full capacity. The first concert that they are d[...]

It's A Special WrestleMania #FreeFigFriday - Win A Sasha Banks Action Figure

It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with SASHA BANKS! Win a Sasha Banks action figure - courtesy of the Irish Whip Podcast. It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with[...] Apr 09 - It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with SASHA BANKS! Win a Sasha Banks action figure - courtesy of the Irish Whip Podcast. It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with[...]

Chris Jericho Posts Photo With WWE Corporate Jet

Chris Jericho posted a photo of himself with Vince McMahon's WWE corporate jet in the background on his social media. The photo was tagged at Tampa International Airport. He captioned the photo, "Hey[...] Apr 09 - Chris Jericho posted a photo of himself with Vince McMahon's WWE corporate jet in the background on his social media. The photo was tagged at Tampa International Airport. He captioned the photo, "Hey[...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #485 - WWE WrestleMania 37 Prediction Show

Episode 485 - WrestleMania 37 Predictions - Well... It's time for Mania... Check out our predictions for our least anticipated WrestleMania ever! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the au[...] Apr 09 - Episode 485 - WrestleMania 37 Predictions - Well... It's time for Mania... Check out our predictions for our least anticipated WrestleMania ever! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the au[...]