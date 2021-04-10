Pretty cool. Apparently they’re trying out some drones right now in preparation for WrestleMania. You can see Bianca’s lips and EST, Sasha’s shades, and Fiend’s Let Me In (Dont know who to credit, but credit to whoever posted them.) pic.twitter.com/dj0XogPvbN

The company appears to be testing drones to create special lighting formations in the sky above the Raymond James Stadium, which will likely be used during Superstar entrances.

WrestleMania is always a spectacle for WWE to show off the best of their production values, and the 37th edition of the biggest event in their pay-per-view calendar will be no different.

WWE Officially Reveals WrestleMania 37 Stage At Raymond James Stadium

The WrestleMania 37 stage has been in the works all week for the return of live crowds for the biggest event of the year. Today, after putting togeth[...] Apr 10 - The WrestleMania 37 stage has been in the works all week for the return of live crowds for the biggest event of the year. Today, after putting togeth[...]

"LET ME IN" - WWE Spotted Testing Drones Ahead Of WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania is always a spectacle for WWE to show off the best of their production values, and the 37th edition of the biggest event in their pay-per[...] Apr 10 - WrestleMania is always a spectacle for WWE to show off the best of their production values, and the 37th edition of the biggest event in their pay-per[...]

Jon Moxley Confronts Newly Crowned GCW Champion Nick Gage At GCW rSpring Break

Jon Moxley just appeared at the end of GCW rSpring Break after Nick Gage won the GCW World Heavyweight Championship from Ricky Shane Page. Moxley con[...] Apr 10 - Jon Moxley just appeared at the end of GCW rSpring Break after Nick Gage won the GCW World Heavyweight Championship from Ricky Shane Page. Moxley con[...]

AEW The House Always Wins Results - First House Show

AEW’s first-ever house show results from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida - The Butcher won a 12-Man Battle Royal to earn a TNT Cha[...] Apr 09 - AEW’s first-ever house show results from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida - The Butcher won a 12-Man Battle Royal to earn a TNT Cha[...]

Jean Brassard And Raymond Rougeau Leave WWE Due To Restructuring Via Peacock

The long time veteran commentary team of Jean Brassard and Raymond Rougeau left WWE due to the Peacock deal. They were the French speaking commentary [...] Apr 09 - The long time veteran commentary team of Jean Brassard and Raymond Rougeau left WWE due to the Peacock deal. They were the French speaking commentary [...]

Jey Uso Wins The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal During WrestleMania SmackDown

The winner of the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle royal is Jey Uso. WWE held the match during Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, which was pre-taped[...] Apr 09 - The winner of the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle royal is Jey Uso. WWE held the match during Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, which was pre-taped[...]

Former Tough Enough Winner Maven Makes Surprise Appearance For Indy Event

WrestleMania week is full of surprises both in WWE and on the independent scene. One such surprise was the return of Tough Enough winner Maven, who m[...] Apr 09 - WrestleMania week is full of surprises both in WWE and on the independent scene. One such surprise was the return of Tough Enough winner Maven, who m[...]

Photos Of Cardboard Cutouts For WrestleMania 37 Crowd

WWE WrestleMania 37 is nearly here and fans are excited for the biggest event of the year, and the first major PPV to be attended by fans in over a ye[...] Apr 09 - WWE WrestleMania 37 is nearly here and fans are excited for the biggest event of the year, and the first major PPV to be attended by fans in over a ye[...]

Becky Lynch Seemingly Indicates She's Ready For WWE WrestleMania 37

Becky Lynch has seemingly confirmed she is returning at WrestleMania. Lynch posted the following on Instagram. “VerifiedNothingIsGuaranteedHer[...] Apr 09 - Becky Lynch has seemingly confirmed she is returning at WrestleMania. Lynch posted the following on Instagram. “VerifiedNothingIsGuaranteedHer[...]

John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg Possible Appearances At WrestleMania 37

Fightful Select has details on possible stars who may make appearances at this weekend's WrestleMania 37 event. Cena, Lesnar, and Goldberg are appare[...] Apr 09 - Fightful Select has details on possible stars who may make appearances at this weekend's WrestleMania 37 event. Cena, Lesnar, and Goldberg are appare[...]

WWE Announces 37 Hour WrestleMania Stream This Weekend

WWE announced a 37 Hours of WrestleMania stream beginning April 10 at 8 am ET. Saturday – April 10 8 a.m. ET - WrestleMania Marathon Day 1: Be[...] Apr 09 - WWE announced a 37 Hours of WrestleMania stream beginning April 10 at 8 am ET. Saturday – April 10 8 a.m. ET - WrestleMania Marathon Day 1: Be[...]

Stephanie McMahon Announces Sasha Banks Vs Bianca Belair Will Main Event Night 1

Stephanie McMahon announced on the Bill Simmons Podcast that Banks vs Belair will be the main event of Night 1 for WrestleMania 37. Fans of the two h[...] Apr 09 - Stephanie McMahon announced on the Bill Simmons Podcast that Banks vs Belair will be the main event of Night 1 for WrestleMania 37. Fans of the two h[...]

The Undertaker Discusses Not Wrestling At WrestleMania Anymore

During an interview with ESPN SportsNation, The Undertaker revealed that this year has been difficult for him as he has come to the realization that a[...] Apr 09 - During an interview with ESPN SportsNation, The Undertaker revealed that this year has been difficult for him as he has come to the realization that a[...]

AEW Can Run Shows At Full Capacity At Dally's Palace

AEW Dynamite can allow fans to come back to attend shows at Dally's Palace. Dally's Palace announced that concerts are making a long awaited return a[...] Apr 09 - AEW Dynamite can allow fans to come back to attend shows at Dally's Palace. Dally's Palace announced that concerts are making a long awaited return a[...]

It's A Special WrestleMania #FreeFigFriday - Win A Sasha Banks Action Figure

It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with SASHA BANKS! Win a Sasha Banks action figure - courtesy of the Irish Whip Podcast. It[...] Apr 09 - It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with SASHA BANKS! Win a Sasha Banks action figure - courtesy of the Irish Whip Podcast. It[...]

Chris Jericho Posts Photo With WWE Corporate Jet

Chris Jericho posted a photo of himself with Vince McMahon's WWE corporate jet in the background on his social media. The photo was tagged at Tampa In[...] Apr 09 - Chris Jericho posted a photo of himself with Vince McMahon's WWE corporate jet in the background on his social media. The photo was tagged at Tampa In[...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #485 - WWE WrestleMania 37 Prediction Show

Episode 485 - WrestleMania 37 Predictions - Well... It's time for Mania... Check out our predictions for our least anticipated WrestleMania ever! Tun[...] Apr 09 - Episode 485 - WrestleMania 37 Predictions - Well... It's time for Mania... Check out our predictions for our least anticipated WrestleMania ever! Tun[...]

Ship Flags Raised On Impressive WWE WrestleMania 37 Stage

Another view of the WWE WrestleMania 37 stage has leaked online. In this photo, you can see the pirate ship flags raised and a better view of the LED[...] Apr 09 - Another view of the WWE WrestleMania 37 stage has leaked online. In this photo, you can see the pirate ship flags raised and a better view of the LED[...]

AEW Reschedule Television In Houston And Milwaukee

AEW issued the following: HOUSTON: The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston's Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on June 30 has been resch[...] Apr 09 - AEW issued the following: HOUSTON: The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston's Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on June 30 has been resch[...]

Booker T Set To Provide Commentary For WrestleMania 37 Match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald that he will be doing some guest commentary during one of [...] Apr 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald that he will be doing some guest commentary during one of [...]

Possible Major Spoiler For WWE WrestleMania 37 (Spoiler)

WWE could have a big surprise planned for WrestleMania this weekend. Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE cou[...] Apr 09 - WWE could have a big surprise planned for WrestleMania this weekend. Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE cou[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown - 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Confirmed

WWE returns to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which has already been recorded. The show will fea[...] Apr 09 - WWE returns to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which has already been recorded. The show will fea[...]

WrestleMania 37 News - Cardboard Cutouts, Tickets Almost Sold Out, Length Of Events

- WWE will be using cardboard cutouts to fill the Raymond James Stadium in a similar way that was done at the Superbowl earlier this year. Vince McMah[...] Apr 09 - - WWE will be using cardboard cutouts to fill the Raymond James Stadium in a similar way that was done at the Superbowl earlier this year. Vince McMah[...]

Triple H Provides Health Update On Road Dogg

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg is at home resting following his recent health problems, but he is working already for WWE's NXT brand. Triple H during a[...] Apr 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg is at home resting following his recent health problems, but he is working already for WWE's NXT brand. Triple H during a[...]