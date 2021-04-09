AEW The House Always Wins Results - First House Show
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 09, 2021
AEW’s first-ever house show results from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida
- The Butcher won a 12-Man Battle Royal to earn a TNT Championship match
- The Pinnacle (MJF, FTR & Shawn Spears) def. Jurassic Express, Christopher Daniels & Dante Martin - Jade Cargill def. Reka Tahaka - Cody Rhodes def. Aaron Solow - Best Friends (Trent, Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy) def. The Hybrid2 & Max Caster - Eddie Kingston def. Cezar Bononi - Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Ryo Mizunami & Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose, Rebel, The Bunny & Dr Britt - Baker DMD - The Sydal Brothers & Death Triangle def. Michael Nakazawa, Konosuke Takeshita & The Elite - (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) Darby Allin def. The Butcher to retain the TNT Championship VIDEO
