Photos Of Cardboard Cutouts For WrestleMania 37 Crowd

WWE WrestleMania 37 is nearly here and fans are excited for the biggest event of the year, and the first major PPV to be attended by fans in over a year.

The show is set to take place inside the Raymond James Stadium, over two nights with 25,000 in attendance for each action-packed night.

As seen in the photo below the stadium has been filled with cardboard cutouts to help give the appearance of full attendance. This was something the Superbowl also did a few months back.

WrestleMania 37 will take place from Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11.

