Becky Lynch Seemingly Indicates She's Ready For WWE WrestleMania 37

If you take the frst letter from each of the words it spells "night one", suggesting she will return on the first night of WrestleMania 37.

“Verified Nothing Is Guaranteed Here Tonight Only Now Eternally”

Becky Lynch has seemingly confirmed she is returning at WrestleMania.

Photos Of Cardboard Cutouts For WrestleMania 37 Crowd

WWE WrestleMania 37 is nearly here and fans are excited for the biggest event of the year, and the first major PPV to be attended by fans in over a ye[...] Apr 09 - WWE WrestleMania 37 is nearly here and fans are excited for the biggest event of the year, and the first major PPV to be attended by fans in over a ye[...]

John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg Possible Appearances At WrestleMania 37

Fightful Select has details on possible stars who may make appearances at this weekend's WrestleMania 37 event. Cena, Lesnar, and Goldberg are appare[...] Apr 09 - Fightful Select has details on possible stars who may make appearances at this weekend's WrestleMania 37 event. Cena, Lesnar, and Goldberg are appare[...]

WWE Announces 37 Hour WrestleMania Stream This Weekend

WWE announced a 37 Hours of WrestleMania stream beginning April 10 at 8 am ET. Saturday – April 10 8 a.m. ET - WrestleMania Marathon Day 1: Be[...] Apr 09 - WWE announced a 37 Hours of WrestleMania stream beginning April 10 at 8 am ET. Saturday – April 10 8 a.m. ET - WrestleMania Marathon Day 1: Be[...]

Stephanie McMahon Announces Sasha Banks Vs Bianca Belair Will Main Event Night 1

Stephanie McMahon announced on the Bill Simmons Podcast that Banks vs Belair will be the main event of Night 1 for WrestleMania 37. Fans of the two h[...] Apr 09 - Stephanie McMahon announced on the Bill Simmons Podcast that Banks vs Belair will be the main event of Night 1 for WrestleMania 37. Fans of the two h[...]

The Undertaker Discusses Not Wrestling At WrestleMania Anymore

During an interview with ESPN SportsNation, The Undertaker revealed that this year has been difficult for him as he has come to the realization that a[...] Apr 09 - During an interview with ESPN SportsNation, The Undertaker revealed that this year has been difficult for him as he has come to the realization that a[...]

AEW Can Run Shows At Full Capacity At Dally's Palace

AEW Dynamite can allow fans to come back to attend shows at Dally's Palace. Dally's Palace announced that concerts are making a long awaited return a[...] Apr 09 - AEW Dynamite can allow fans to come back to attend shows at Dally's Palace. Dally's Palace announced that concerts are making a long awaited return a[...]

It's A Special WrestleMania #FreeFigFriday - Win A Sasha Banks Action Figure

It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with SASHA BANKS! Win a Sasha Banks action figure - courtesy of the Irish Whip Podcast. It[...] Apr 09 - It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with SASHA BANKS! Win a Sasha Banks action figure - courtesy of the Irish Whip Podcast. It[...]

Chris Jericho Posts Photo With WWE Corporate Jet

Chris Jericho posted a photo of himself with Vince McMahon's WWE corporate jet in the background on his social media. The photo was tagged at Tampa In[...] Apr 09 - Chris Jericho posted a photo of himself with Vince McMahon's WWE corporate jet in the background on his social media. The photo was tagged at Tampa In[...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #485 - WWE WrestleMania 37 Prediction Show

Episode 485 - WrestleMania 37 Predictions - Well... It's time for Mania... Check out our predictions for our least anticipated WrestleMania ever! Tun[...] Apr 09 - Episode 485 - WrestleMania 37 Predictions - Well... It's time for Mania... Check out our predictions for our least anticipated WrestleMania ever! Tun[...]

Ship Flags Raised On Impressive WWE WrestleMania 37 Stage

Another view of the WWE WrestleMania 37 stage has leaked online. In this photo, you can see the pirate ship flags raised and a better view of the LED[...] Apr 09 - Another view of the WWE WrestleMania 37 stage has leaked online. In this photo, you can see the pirate ship flags raised and a better view of the LED[...]

AEW Reschedule Television In Houston And Milwaukee

AEW issued the following: HOUSTON: The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston's Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on June 30 has been resch[...] Apr 09 - AEW issued the following: HOUSTON: The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston's Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on June 30 has been resch[...]

Booker T Set To Provide Commentary For WrestleMania 37 Match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald that he will be doing some guest commentary during one of [...] Apr 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald that he will be doing some guest commentary during one of [...]

Possible Major Spoiler For WWE WrestleMania 37 (Spoiler)

WWE could have a big surprise planned for WrestleMania this weekend. Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE cou[...] Apr 09 - WWE could have a big surprise planned for WrestleMania this weekend. Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE cou[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown - 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Confirmed

WWE returns to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which has already been recorded. The show will fea[...] Apr 09 - WWE returns to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which has already been recorded. The show will fea[...]

WrestleMania 37 News - Cardboard Cutouts, Tickets Almost Sold Out, Length Of Events

- WWE will be using cardboard cutouts to fill the Raymond James Stadium in a similar way that was done at the Superbowl earlier this year. Vince McMah[...] Apr 09 - - WWE will be using cardboard cutouts to fill the Raymond James Stadium in a similar way that was done at the Superbowl earlier this year. Vince McMah[...]

Triple H Provides Health Update On Road Dogg

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg is at home resting following his recent health problems, but he is working already for WWE's NXT brand. Triple H during a[...] Apr 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg is at home resting following his recent health problems, but he is working already for WWE's NXT brand. Triple H during a[...]

Impact Announces A Number Of New Matches For Hardcore Justice & Rebellion

During tonight'ss Impact Wrestling, a number of new matches were added to both Hardcore Justice, which airs this Saturday, and Rebellion on Sunday, Ap[...] Apr 08 - During tonight'ss Impact Wrestling, a number of new matches were added to both Hardcore Justice, which airs this Saturday, and Rebellion on Sunday, Ap[...]

Josh Barnett Defeats Jon Moxley At Bloodsport 6

For the third time this year, Josh Barnett's Bloodsport returned for its sixth installment, this one as part of the GCW Collective in Tampa, Florida. [...] Apr 08 - For the third time this year, Josh Barnett's Bloodsport returned for its sixth installment, this one as part of the GCW Collective in Tampa, Florida. [...]

Kyle O'Reilly Defeats Adam Cole In Epic Unsanctioned Match At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

During the main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two, Kyle O'Reilly got his revenge on Adam Cole, defeating his former friend in a bru[...] Apr 08 - During the main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two, Kyle O'Reilly got his revenge on Adam Cole, defeating his former friend in a bru[...]

Karrion Kross Wins WWE NXT Champion At WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

Karrion Kross has won back the title he never lost! Karrion Kross regained the NXT Championship during NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night tow, d[...] Apr 08 - Karrion Kross has won back the title he never lost! Karrion Kross regained the NXT Championship during NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night tow, d[...]

Johnny Gargano Retains NXT North American Championship At WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

Johnny Gargano put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Bronson Reed at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two. Gargano w[...] Apr 08 - Johnny Gargano put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Bronson Reed at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two. Gargano w[...]

Gable Steveson Shown Ringside At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

Gable Steveson was shown on camera at tonight's NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two. Gable Steveson was seen sitting ringside with Stephanie [...] Apr 08 - Gable Steveson was shown on camera at tonight's NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two. Gable Steveson was seen sitting ringside with Stephanie [...]

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon Retain NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

At tonight's night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon put their titles on the line against The Way. The match[...] Apr 08 - At tonight's night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon put their titles on the line against The Way. The match[...]