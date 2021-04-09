John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg Possible Appearances At WrestleMania 37

Fightful Select has details on possible stars who may make appearances at this weekend's WrestleMania 37 event.

Cena, Lesnar, and Goldberg are apparently the rumored names to make appearances this weekend. According to Fightful anything with Cena would have to be planned in advance and laid out ahead of time due to his filming schedule.

Fightful said that many superstars stated they'd be surprised if John Cena was not involved in some fashion with Mania.

Fightful says Brock Lesnar wasn't figured into anything creatively by Feb, and that discussions began surrounding placing Daniel Bryan in the Universal Title match with Reigns and Edge. There "hadn't been much progress" on Brock Lesnar figuring into anything.

Goldberg had been "briefly discussed" for a Mania match earlier this year during his program with Drew, but was not figured into creative plans by Feb and does have one final match left on the contract.