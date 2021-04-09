WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Stephanie McMahon Announces Sasha Banks Vs Bianca Belair Will Main Event Night 1
Posted By: Dustin on Apr 09, 2021
Stephanie McMahon announced on the Bill Simmons Podcast that Banks vs Belair will be the main event of Night 1 for WrestleMania 37.
Fans of the two have been pushing on social media to see the two main event for their match to be put on last, and been rumored for a week this was the plan.
https://wrestlr.me/67566/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 09
Apr 09 - WWE WrestleMania 37 is nearly here and fans are excited for the biggest event of the year, and the first major PPV to be attended by fans in over a ye[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - Becky Lynch has seemingly confirmed she is returning at WrestleMania. Lynch posted the following on Instagram. “VerifiedNothingIsGuaranteedHer[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - Fightful Select has details on possible stars who may make appearances at this weekend's WrestleMania 37 event. Cena, Lesnar, and Goldberg are appare[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - WWE announced a 37 Hours of WrestleMania stream beginning April 10 at 8 am ET. Saturday – April 10 8 a.m. ET - WrestleMania Marathon Day 1: Be[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - Stephanie McMahon announced on the Bill Simmons Podcast that Banks vs Belair will be the main event of Night 1 for WrestleMania 37. Fans of the two h[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - During an interview with ESPN SportsNation, The Undertaker revealed that this year has been difficult for him as he has come to the realization that a[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - AEW Dynamite can allow fans to come back to attend shows at Dally's Palace. Dally's Palace announced that concerts are making a long awaited return a[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with SASHA BANKS! Win a Sasha Banks action figure - courtesy of the Irish Whip Podcast. It[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - Chris Jericho posted a photo of himself with Vince McMahon's WWE corporate jet in the background on his social media. The photo was tagged at Tampa In[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - Episode 485 - WrestleMania 37 Predictions - Well... It's time for Mania... Check out our predictions for our least anticipated WrestleMania ever! Tun[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - Another view of the WWE WrestleMania 37 stage has leaked online. In this photo, you can see the pirate ship flags raised and a better view of the LED[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - AEW issued the following: HOUSTON: The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston's Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on June 30 has been resch[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald that he will be doing some guest commentary during one of [...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - WWE could have a big surprise planned for WrestleMania this weekend. Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE cou[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - WWE returns to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which has already been recorded. The show will fea[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - - WWE will be using cardboard cutouts to fill the Raymond James Stadium in a similar way that was done at the Superbowl earlier this year. Vince McMah[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg is at home resting following his recent health problems, but he is working already for WWE's NXT brand. Triple H during a[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - During tonight'ss Impact Wrestling, a number of new matches were added to both Hardcore Justice, which airs this Saturday, and Rebellion on Sunday, Ap[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - For the third time this year, Josh Barnett's Bloodsport returned for its sixth installment, this one as part of the GCW Collective in Tampa, Florida.
[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - During the main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two, Kyle O'Reilly got his revenge on Adam Cole, defeating his former friend in a bru[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - Karrion Kross has won back the title he never lost! Karrion Kross regained the NXT Championship during NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night tow, d[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - Johnny Gargano put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Bronson Reed at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two. Gargano w[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - Gable Steveson was shown on camera at tonight's NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two. Gable Steveson was seen sitting ringside with Stephanie [...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - At tonight's night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon put their titles on the line against The Way. The match[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - Santos Escobar has been crowned the undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Santos Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: S[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π