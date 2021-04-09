The Undertaker Discusses Not Wrestling At WrestleMania Anymore

During an interview with ESPN SportsNation, The Undertaker revealed that this year has been difficult for him as he has come to the realization that a match at WrestleMania isn't happening anymore.

"It's definitely going to be surreal because I'm going to think that I need to be there. It's funny because it kind of started around October because usually around October is when I go to camp and start training and start training my body for WrestleMania and I purposely kind of take it easy this year after the Boneyard Match, just trying to heal up. But it did, around October, man, my mind just started going and I'm like nope. It's not going to happen this year, you have to come to grips with that. Then in November, when I finally said that was it, I've been good. I'm at peace with my decision.

“Once the ballyhoo and all that starts for WrestleMania, I'm sure I'm going to be sitting in my chair, rocking back and forth, thinking I should be there. Something's not right. But, it's evolution. It's time for me to step aside and let the younger crop of Superstars just do their thing and take this thing and take it to a new level. I'm proud of what I was able to accomplish and I'm anxious to see where this crop of superstars takes our industry.”