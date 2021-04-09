AEW Can Run Shows At Full Capacity At Dally's Palace

LIVE MUSIC IS BACK! @machinegunkelly live and on-stage for a full-capacity show, Friday, 4/23. Tix go on sale to the general public this Monday, 4/12 at 10AM EST. They'll go fast, so get yours while you still can. For more info, visit https://t.co/LnXlwSCOkW . pic.twitter.com/8fwcQbUrRu

No word on when AEW will take advantage of this, and Tony Khan has the final say on if he will increase the capacity.

Dally's Palace announced that concerts are making a long awaited return at full capacity. The first concert that they are doing is on 4/23 with Machine Gun Kelly.

AEW Dynamite can allow fans to come back to attend shows at Dally's Palace.

Photos Of Cardboard Cutouts For WrestleMania 37 Crowd

WWE WrestleMania 37 is nearly here and fans are excited for the biggest event of the year, and the first major PPV to be attended by fans in over a year. The show is set to take place inside the Raym[...] Apr 09 - WWE WrestleMania 37 is nearly here and fans are excited for the biggest event of the year, and the first major PPV to be attended by fans in over a year. The show is set to take place inside the Raym[...]

Becky Lynch Seemingly Indicates She's Ready For WWE WrestleMania 37

Becky Lynch has seemingly confirmed she is returning at WrestleMania. Lynch posted the following on Instagram. “VerifiedNothingIsGuaranteedHereTonightOnlyNowEternally” If you take the f[...] Apr 09 - Becky Lynch has seemingly confirmed she is returning at WrestleMania. Lynch posted the following on Instagram. “VerifiedNothingIsGuaranteedHereTonightOnlyNowEternally” If you take the f[...]

John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg Possible Appearances At WrestleMania 37

Fightful Select has details on possible stars who may make appearances at this weekend's WrestleMania 37 event. Cena, Lesnar, and Goldberg are apparently the rumored names to make appearances this we[...] Apr 09 - Fightful Select has details on possible stars who may make appearances at this weekend's WrestleMania 37 event. Cena, Lesnar, and Goldberg are apparently the rumored names to make appearances this we[...]

WWE Announces 37 Hour WrestleMania Stream This Weekend

WWE announced a 37 Hours of WrestleMania stream beginning April 10 at 8 am ET. Saturday – April 10 8 a.m. ET - WrestleMania Marathon Day 1: Best of the 2000s WWE social platforms 1 p.m. ET &[...] Apr 09 - WWE announced a 37 Hours of WrestleMania stream beginning April 10 at 8 am ET. Saturday – April 10 8 a.m. ET - WrestleMania Marathon Day 1: Best of the 2000s WWE social platforms 1 p.m. ET &[...]

Stephanie McMahon Announces Sasha Banks Vs Bianca Belair Will Main Event Night 1

Stephanie McMahon announced on the Bill Simmons Podcast that Banks vs Belair will be the main event of Night 1 for WrestleMania 37. Fans of the two have been pushing on social media to see the two ma[...] Apr 09 - Stephanie McMahon announced on the Bill Simmons Podcast that Banks vs Belair will be the main event of Night 1 for WrestleMania 37. Fans of the two have been pushing on social media to see the two ma[...]

The Undertaker Discusses Not Wrestling At WrestleMania Anymore

During an interview with ESPN SportsNation, The Undertaker revealed that this year has been difficult for him as he has come to the realization that a match at WrestleMania isn't happening anymore.&nb[...] Apr 09 - During an interview with ESPN SportsNation, The Undertaker revealed that this year has been difficult for him as he has come to the realization that a match at WrestleMania isn't happening anymore.&nb[...]

It's A Special WrestleMania #FreeFigFriday - Win A Sasha Banks Action Figure

It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with SASHA BANKS! Win a Sasha Banks action figure - courtesy of the Irish Whip Podcast. It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with[...] Apr 09 - It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with SASHA BANKS! Win a Sasha Banks action figure - courtesy of the Irish Whip Podcast. It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with[...]

Chris Jericho Posts Photo With WWE Corporate Jet

Chris Jericho posted a photo of himself with Vince McMahon's WWE corporate jet in the background on his social media. The photo was tagged at Tampa International Airport. He captioned the photo, "Hey[...] Apr 09 - Chris Jericho posted a photo of himself with Vince McMahon's WWE corporate jet in the background on his social media. The photo was tagged at Tampa International Airport. He captioned the photo, "Hey[...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #485 - WWE WrestleMania 37 Prediction Show

Episode 485 - WrestleMania 37 Predictions - Well... It's time for Mania... Check out our predictions for our least anticipated WrestleMania ever! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the au[...] Apr 09 - Episode 485 - WrestleMania 37 Predictions - Well... It's time for Mania... Check out our predictions for our least anticipated WrestleMania ever! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the au[...]

Ship Flags Raised On Impressive WWE WrestleMania 37 Stage

Another view of the WWE WrestleMania 37 stage has leaked online. In this photo, you can see the pirate ship flags raised and a better view of the LED screens. We also reported earlier that WWE will [...] Apr 09 - Another view of the WWE WrestleMania 37 stage has leaked online. In this photo, you can see the pirate ship flags raised and a better view of the LED screens. We also reported earlier that WWE will [...]

AEW Reschedule Television In Houston And Milwaukee

AEW issued the following: HOUSTON: The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston's Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on June 30 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Fans who h[...] Apr 09 - AEW issued the following: HOUSTON: The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston's Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on June 30 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Fans who h[...]

Booker T Set To Provide Commentary For WrestleMania 37 Match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald that he will be doing some guest commentary during one of the matches at WrestleMania 37 this weekend. "I&r[...] Apr 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald that he will be doing some guest commentary during one of the matches at WrestleMania 37 this weekend. "I&r[...]

Possible Major Spoiler For WWE WrestleMania 37 (Spoiler)

WWE could have a big surprise planned for WrestleMania this weekend. Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE could add a Bayley talk segment to WrestleMania. Bayl[...] Apr 09 - WWE could have a big surprise planned for WrestleMania this weekend. Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE could add a Bayley talk segment to WrestleMania. Bayl[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown - 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Confirmed

WWE returns to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which has already been recorded. The show will feature all the final build ahead of WrestleMania and[...] Apr 09 - WWE returns to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which has already been recorded. The show will feature all the final build ahead of WrestleMania and[...]

WrestleMania 37 News - Cardboard Cutouts, Tickets Almost Sold Out, Length Of Events

- WWE will be using cardboard cutouts to fill the Raymond James Stadium in a similar way that was done at the Superbowl earlier this year. Vince McMahon was originally against the idea but seems to ha[...] Apr 09 - - WWE will be using cardboard cutouts to fill the Raymond James Stadium in a similar way that was done at the Superbowl earlier this year. Vince McMahon was originally against the idea but seems to ha[...]

Triple H Provides Health Update On Road Dogg

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg is at home resting following his recent health problems, but he is working already for WWE's NXT brand. Triple H during a media call for NXT Stand and Deliver discussed Ro[...] Apr 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg is at home resting following his recent health problems, but he is working already for WWE's NXT brand. Triple H during a media call for NXT Stand and Deliver discussed Ro[...]

Impact Announces A Number Of New Matches For Hardcore Justice & Rebellion

During tonight'ss Impact Wrestling, a number of new matches were added to both Hardcore Justice, which airs this Saturday, and Rebellion on Sunday, April 25. Below is the updated card for Hardco[...] Apr 08 - During tonight'ss Impact Wrestling, a number of new matches were added to both Hardcore Justice, which airs this Saturday, and Rebellion on Sunday, April 25. Below is the updated card for Hardco[...]

Josh Barnett Defeats Jon Moxley At Bloodsport 6

For the third time this year, Josh Barnett's Bloodsport returned for its sixth installment, this one as part of the GCW Collective in Tampa, Florida. Tonight's Bloodsport 6 was main evented by Jon Mo[...] Apr 08 - For the third time this year, Josh Barnett's Bloodsport returned for its sixth installment, this one as part of the GCW Collective in Tampa, Florida. Tonight's Bloodsport 6 was main evented by Jon Mo[...]

Kyle O'Reilly Defeats Adam Cole In Epic Unsanctioned Match At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

During the main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two, Kyle O'Reilly got his revenge on Adam Cole, defeating his former friend in a brutal unsanctioned match. O'Reilly and Cole went al[...] Apr 08 - During the main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two, Kyle O'Reilly got his revenge on Adam Cole, defeating his former friend in a brutal unsanctioned match. O'Reilly and Cole went al[...]

Karrion Kross Wins WWE NXT Champion At WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

Karrion Kross has won back the title he never lost! Karrion Kross regained the NXT Championship during NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night tow, defeating Finn Balor. This is the second NXT Title[...] Apr 08 - Karrion Kross has won back the title he never lost! Karrion Kross regained the NXT Championship during NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night tow, defeating Finn Balor. This is the second NXT Title[...]

Johnny Gargano Retains NXT North American Championship At WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

Johnny Gargano put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Bronson Reed at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two. Gargano worked the ribs of Reed throughout it. At one point[...] Apr 08 - Johnny Gargano put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Bronson Reed at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two. Gargano worked the ribs of Reed throughout it. At one point[...]

Gable Steveson Shown Ringside At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

Gable Steveson was shown on camera at tonight's NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two. Gable Steveson was seen sitting ringside with Stephanie McMahon. The broadcast showed a screen graphic th[...] Apr 08 - Gable Steveson was shown on camera at tonight's NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two. Gable Steveson was seen sitting ringside with Stephanie McMahon. The broadcast showed a screen graphic th[...]

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon Retain NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

At tonight's night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon put their titles on the line against The Way. The match was crazy and chaotic with Blackheart delivering [...] Apr 08 - At tonight's night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon put their titles on the line against The Way. The match was crazy and chaotic with Blackheart delivering [...]