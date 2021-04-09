Ship Flags Raised On Impressive WWE WrestleMania 37 Stage
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 09, 2021
Another view of the WWE WrestleMania 37 stage has leaked online.
In this photo, you can see the pirate ship flags raised and a better view of the LED screens.
We also reported earlier that WWE will be using cardboard cutouts to fill the Raymond James Stadium in a similar way that was done at the Superbowl earlier this year. Vince McMahon was originally against the idea but seems to have had a change of mind on the matter.
