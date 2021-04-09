AEW Reschedule Television In Houston And Milwaukee

AEW issued the following:

HOUSTON:

The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston's Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on June 30 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Houston show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on August 18, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase.

MILWAUKEE:

The AEW DYNAMITE show at the UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wis., on July 14 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Tickets for the original date will be honored on the new date. Fans who cannot attend on the rescheduled date or who wish to seek a refund should return tickets to the place of purchase. Ticket holders have 30 days to request a refund from the original point of purchase. After 30 days, all sales are final. If you purchased tickets in person with cash at our box office and are seeking a refund, please email boxoffice@wcd.org or call 414-908-6035.

As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.