Possible Major Spoiler For WWE WrestleMania 37 (Spoiler)

WWE could have a big surprise planned for WrestleMania this weekend.

Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE could add a Bayley talk segment to WrestleMania. Bayley doesn't have a match at the big event this year.

He then noted the talk segment could be used to set up the return of Becky Lynch, "would likely be Lynch’s return as the idea of her driving a big truck in at one of the two Mania shows during a Bayley talk show segment is something we were told was being planned at one point."

Lynch has been out of action after recently giving birth to a baby boy.