WrestleMania 37 News - Cardboard Cutouts, Tickets Almost Sold Out, Length Of Events

- WON also reports that each night of WrestleMania is scheduled to last three hours, 8-11 PM EST.

- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that tickets are almost completely sold out for Wrestlemania this weekend. As of yesterday, there were 612 tickets left for Saturday and 333 left for Sunday.

- WWE will be using cardboard cutouts to fill the Raymond James Stadium in a similar way that was done at the Superbowl earlier this year. Vince McMahon was originally against the idea but seems to have had a change of mind on the matter.

It's A Special WrestleMania #FreeFigFriday - Win A Sasha Banks Action Figure

It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with SASHA BANKS! Win a Sasha Banks action figure - courtesy of the Irish Whip Podcast. It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with[...] Apr 09 - It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with SASHA BANKS! Win a Sasha Banks action figure - courtesy of the Irish Whip Podcast. It's #FreeFigFriday and #WrestleMania BOSS time with[...]

Chris Jericho Posts Photo With WWE Corporate Jet

Chris Jericho posted a photo of himself with Vince McMahon's WWE corporate jet in the background on his social media. The photo was tagged at Tampa International Airport. He captioned the photo, "Hey[...] Apr 09 - Chris Jericho posted a photo of himself with Vince McMahon's WWE corporate jet in the background on his social media. The photo was tagged at Tampa International Airport. He captioned the photo, "Hey[...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #485 - WWE WrestleMania 37 Prediction Show

Episode 485 - WrestleMania 37 Predictions - Well... It's time for Mania... Check out our predictions for our least anticipated WrestleMania ever! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the au[...] Apr 09 - Episode 485 - WrestleMania 37 Predictions - Well... It's time for Mania... Check out our predictions for our least anticipated WrestleMania ever! Tune in below. Your browser does not support the au[...]

Ship Flags Raised On Impressive WWE WrestleMania 37 Stage

Another view of the WWE WrestleMania 37 stage has leaked online. In this photo, you can see the pirate ship flags raised and a better view of the LED screens. We also reported earlier that WWE will [...] Apr 09 - Another view of the WWE WrestleMania 37 stage has leaked online. In this photo, you can see the pirate ship flags raised and a better view of the LED screens. We also reported earlier that WWE will [...]

AEW Reschedule Television In Houston And Milwaukee

AEW issued the following: HOUSTON: The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston's Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on June 30 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Fans who h[...] Apr 09 - AEW issued the following: HOUSTON: The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston's Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on June 30 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Fans who h[...]

Booker T Set To Provide Commentary For WrestleMania 37 Match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald that he will be doing some guest commentary during one of the matches at WrestleMania 37 this weekend. "I&r[...] Apr 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald that he will be doing some guest commentary during one of the matches at WrestleMania 37 this weekend. "I&r[...]

Possible Major Spoiler For WWE WrestleMania 37 (Spoiler)

WWE could have a big surprise planned for WrestleMania this weekend. Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE could add a Bayley talk segment to WrestleMania. Bayl[...] Apr 09 - WWE could have a big surprise planned for WrestleMania this weekend. Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE could add a Bayley talk segment to WrestleMania. Bayl[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown - 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Confirmed

WWE returns to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which has already been recorded. The show will feature all the final build ahead of WrestleMania and[...] Apr 09 - WWE returns to St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which has already been recorded. The show will feature all the final build ahead of WrestleMania and[...]

WrestleMania 37 News - Cardboard Cutouts, Tickets Almost Sold Out, Length Of Events

- WWE will be using cardboard cutouts to fill the Raymond James Stadium in a similar way that was done at the Superbowl earlier this year. Vince McMahon was originally against the idea but seems to ha[...] Apr 09 - - WWE will be using cardboard cutouts to fill the Raymond James Stadium in a similar way that was done at the Superbowl earlier this year. Vince McMahon was originally against the idea but seems to ha[...]

Triple H Provides Health Update On Road Dogg

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg is at home resting following his recent health problems, but he is working already for WWE's NXT brand. Triple H during a media call for NXT Stand and Deliver discussed Ro[...] Apr 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg is at home resting following his recent health problems, but he is working already for WWE's NXT brand. Triple H during a media call for NXT Stand and Deliver discussed Ro[...]

Impact Announces A Number Of New Matches For Hardcore Justice & Rebellion

During tonight'ss Impact Wrestling, a number of new matches were added to both Hardcore Justice, which airs this Saturday, and Rebellion on Sunday, April 25. Below is the updated card for Hardco[...] Apr 08 - During tonight'ss Impact Wrestling, a number of new matches were added to both Hardcore Justice, which airs this Saturday, and Rebellion on Sunday, April 25. Below is the updated card for Hardco[...]

Josh Barnett Defeats Jon Moxley At Bloodsport 6

For the third time this year, Josh Barnett's Bloodsport returned for its sixth installment, this one as part of the GCW Collective in Tampa, Florida. Tonight's Bloodsport 6 was main evented by Jon Mo[...] Apr 08 - For the third time this year, Josh Barnett's Bloodsport returned for its sixth installment, this one as part of the GCW Collective in Tampa, Florida. Tonight's Bloodsport 6 was main evented by Jon Mo[...]

Kyle O'Reilly Defeats Adam Cole In Epic Unsanctioned Match At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

During the main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two, Kyle O'Reilly got his revenge on Adam Cole, defeating his former friend in a brutal unsanctioned match. O'Reilly and Cole went al[...] Apr 08 - During the main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two, Kyle O'Reilly got his revenge on Adam Cole, defeating his former friend in a brutal unsanctioned match. O'Reilly and Cole went al[...]

Karrion Kross Wins WWE NXT Champion At WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

Karrion Kross has won back the title he never lost! Karrion Kross regained the NXT Championship during NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night tow, defeating Finn Balor. This is the second NXT Title[...] Apr 08 - Karrion Kross has won back the title he never lost! Karrion Kross regained the NXT Championship during NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night tow, defeating Finn Balor. This is the second NXT Title[...]

Johnny Gargano Retains NXT North American Championship At WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

Johnny Gargano put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Bronson Reed at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two. Gargano worked the ribs of Reed throughout it. At one point[...] Apr 08 - Johnny Gargano put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Bronson Reed at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two. Gargano worked the ribs of Reed throughout it. At one point[...]

Gable Steveson Shown Ringside At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

Gable Steveson was shown on camera at tonight's NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two. Gable Steveson was seen sitting ringside with Stephanie McMahon. The broadcast showed a screen graphic th[...] Apr 08 - Gable Steveson was shown on camera at tonight's NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two. Gable Steveson was seen sitting ringside with Stephanie McMahon. The broadcast showed a screen graphic th[...]

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon Retain NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

At tonight's night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon put their titles on the line against The Way. The match was crazy and chaotic with Blackheart delivering [...] Apr 08 - At tonight's night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon put their titles on the line against The Way. The match was crazy and chaotic with Blackheart delivering [...]

Santos Escobar Crowned Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

Santos Escobar has been crowned the undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Santos Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two to become the undispu[...] Apr 08 - Santos Escobar has been crowned the undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Santos Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two to become the undispu[...]

No 1. Contenders Determined For NXT Tag Team Titles At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

The next opponents are set for MSK. During the pre-show at night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Killian Dain & Drake Maverick won a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships after they de[...] Apr 08 - The next opponents are set for MSK. During the pre-show at night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Killian Dain & Drake Maverick won a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships after they de[...]

WATCH: Live NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2 Watch Along

WWE Watch Along invites you to share all the hard-hitting action with the best second-screen experience in sports-entertainment for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2. [...] Apr 08 - WWE Watch Along invites you to share all the hard-hitting action with the best second-screen experience in sports-entertainment for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2. [...]

Court Bauer Confirms MLW Television Deal Is Signed

Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer has indicated on his Twitter today that a new TV deal for the company has been signed. Bauer has not revealed more details beyond this tweet. As soon as we kno[...] Apr 08 - Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer has indicated on his Twitter today that a new TV deal for the company has been signed. Bauer has not revealed more details beyond this tweet. As soon as we kno[...]

Who Won The Final Wednesday Night Viewership Battle?

The numbers for the final Wednesday Night head-to-head battle are in. WWE NXT, which presented the first night of their TakeOver: Stand and Deliver special, won the final Wednesday night viewership, [...] Apr 08 - The numbers for the final Wednesday Night head-to-head battle are in. WWE NXT, which presented the first night of their TakeOver: Stand and Deliver special, won the final Wednesday night viewership, [...]

Match For WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2 Pre-Show Announced

WWE announced the following: Breezango vs. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick (Pre-Show) With new NXT Tag Team Champions crowned, you can bet that potential challengers are already lining up. That i[...] Apr 08 - WWE announced the following: Breezango vs. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick (Pre-Show) With new NXT Tag Team Champions crowned, you can bet that potential challengers are already lining up. That i[...]

WrestleMania Merch Store Opens, Roman Reigns Reveals His Strategy, More

- The official WWE WrestleMania store in Tampa, Florida is open on the west side of Raymond James Stadium. The WWE WrestleMania store has operating hours of 10:00 am - 7:00 pm Thursday and Friday and [...] Apr 08 - - The official WWE WrestleMania store in Tampa, Florida is open on the west side of Raymond James Stadium. The WWE WrestleMania store has operating hours of 10:00 am - 7:00 pm Thursday and Friday and [...]