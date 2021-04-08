Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon Retain NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

At tonight's night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon put their titles on the line against The Way.

The match was crazy and chaotic with Blackheart delivering a scary dive through the ring ropes missing Hartwell and LeRae.

The match concluded with Moon hitting the Eclipse and Blackheart hitting the backsplash on Hartwell for the 1...2...3!