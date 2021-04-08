Who Won The Final Wednesday Night Viewership Battle?
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2021
The numbers for the final Wednesday Night head-to-head battle are in.
WWE NXT, which presented the first night of their TakeOver: Stand and Deliver special, won the final Wednesday night viewership, drawing in 768,000 viewers on USA Network.
The show ranked 11th on cable and drew a 0.22 in the key 18-49 demographic.
Over on TNT, AEW Dynamite pulled in 688,000 viewers and finished 5th on cable. The show scored a 0.28 in the 18-49 demographic. Mike Tyson returned on the broadcast.
It should be noted that NXT also aired on Peacock.
NXT will move to Tuesday nights from next week.
