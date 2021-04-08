Match For WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2 Pre-Show Announced

WWE announced the following:

Breezango vs. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick (Pre-Show)

With new NXT Tag Team Champions crowned, you can bet that potential challengers are already lining up.

That includes Breezango and Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, who will battle for an NXT Tag Team Title opportunity in the Pre-Show on Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Thursday night.

MSK claimed the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles on Night 1, besting Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma.

Breezango already knows what the gold tastes like after capturing the championships last year. Meanwhile, the unique duo of Dain & Drake are still looking to solidify their chemistry with a major victory.

Which team will prevail and come one step closer to the titles?

Catch this bout on the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 Pre-Show tonight at 7/6 C, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere. And don’t miss Night 2 of NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver at 8/7 C on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.