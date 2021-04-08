Stolen WWE UK Championship Belt Found And Returned To WWE

You may remember back in 2019 NXT Superstar WALTER had his WWE United Kingdom Championship stolen in Chicago. At the time it was reported that WALTER's rental car was broken into and he had the belt and his passport stolen.

Some good news has surfaced, the title has been found and returned to WWE!

TikTok user vndschicago revealed he bought that stolen belt. When he realized that he had the original belt he sent it back to WWE.

As a gesture of thanks, WWE sent him a replica title that was signed by a number of stars.