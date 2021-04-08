Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Is Justified Requiring Scripted Promos

On an episode of Sports Media Podcast Paul Heyman said that Vince McMahon is totally justified on requiring WWE talent to do scripted promos.' &ldq[...] Apr 08 - On an episode of Sports Media Podcast Paul Heyman said that Vince McMahon is totally justified on requiring WWE talent to do scripted promos.' &ldq[...]

Triple H Says Shawn Michaels Vs Adam Cole Won't Happen

On an episode of Pardon my Take, Triple H confirmed Shawn Michaels and Adam Cole will not ever happen. “When [Shawn] was leaving, he ra[...] Apr 08 - On an episode of Pardon my Take, Triple H confirmed Shawn Michaels and Adam Cole will not ever happen. “When [Shawn] was leaving, he ra[...]

Stolen WWE UK Championship Belt Found And Returned To WWE

You may remember back in 2019 NXT Superstar WALTER had his WWE United Kingdom Championship stolen in Chicago. At the time it was reported that WALTER'[...] Apr 08 - You may remember back in 2019 NXT Superstar WALTER had his WWE United Kingdom Championship stolen in Chicago. At the time it was reported that WALTER'[...]

Final Card For WWE NXT UK Prelude

A WWE NXT UK Prelude special event will air today on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the announced card for the event: NXT UK Title MatchRampa[...] Apr 08 - A WWE NXT UK Prelude special event will air today on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the announced card for the event: NXT UK Title MatchRampa[...]

Big E Is Getting A Special Entrance At WrestleMania 37

Wale is set to perform the entrance theme for WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E at WrestleMania 37. Grammy-nominated rapper and producer Wale to pe[...] Apr 08 - Wale is set to perform the entrance theme for WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E at WrestleMania 37. Grammy-nominated rapper and producer Wale to pe[...]

The Young Bucks Threaten To Delete Twitter

The Young Bucks turned heel on Jon Moxley in support of Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers during last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT. In a tweet, they h[...] Apr 08 - The Young Bucks turned heel on Jon Moxley in support of Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers during last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT. In a tweet, they h[...]

Edge Discusses The Importance Of John Cena To His Career

During a recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Edge discussed feeding with John Cena and how important he was to his career. Check o[...] Apr 08 - During a recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Edge discussed feeding with John Cena and how important he was to his career. Check o[...]

Damian Priest Says Bad Bunny Will Surprise People At WrestleMania

During an interview with WFLA, Damian Priest promoted his match with Bad Bunny against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Check out the hi[...] Apr 08 - During an interview with WFLA, Damian Priest promoted his match with Bad Bunny against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Check out the hi[...]

Mark Henry Reveals He Lied Get Daniel Bryan Noticed In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was recently interviewed on BT Sports’ The Run-In to promote WrestleMania 37. During the interview, Henry revealed[...] Apr 08 - WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was recently interviewed on BT Sports’ The Run-In to promote WrestleMania 37. During the interview, Henry revealed[...]

WWE Used The Wrong Video Footage For Ethel Johnson's Legacy Hall Of Fame Induction

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony aired a couple of days ago, and during the event, the Legacy class was announced for both 2020 and 2021, and i[...] Apr 08 - The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony aired a couple of days ago, and during the event, the Legacy class was announced for both 2020 and 2021, and i[...]

On This Day In 2013 Dolph Ziggler Cashed In His Money in the Bank

Dolph Ziggler cashes in MITB to win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2013 On this day in 2013, Mr. Money In The Bank Dolph Ziggler cashed in his[...] Apr 08 - Dolph Ziggler cashes in MITB to win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2013 On this day in 2013, Mr. Money In The Bank Dolph Ziggler cashed in his[...]

Final Card For Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2 will go down tonight un Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Below is the final ca[...] Apr 08 - WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2 will go down tonight un Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Below is the final ca[...]

Triple H Addresses Recent Backstage Meeting With WWE NXT talent

During the NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver post-show media call, Triple H addressed the meeting he recently held with talent backstage at NXT. Dave M[...] Apr 08 - During the NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver post-show media call, Triple H addressed the meeting he recently held with talent backstage at NXT. Dave M[...]

Bullet Club Are Back Together After Big Heel Turn On AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks are heel and the Bullet Club are back together! During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Matt and Nick Jackson teamed with Jon Moxley [...] Apr 07 - The Young Bucks are heel and the Bullet Club are back together! During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Matt and Nick Jackson teamed with Jon Moxley [...]

Raquel Gonzalez Crowned New NXT Women's Champion At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 1

During NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night 1, Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai to become the new NXT women’s champion. Shirai pulled off [...] Apr 07 - During NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night 1, Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai to become the new NXT women’s champion. Shirai pulled off [...]

Mike Tyson and Title Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a number of big matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy Falls Count Anywhere for the[...] Apr 07 - AEW has announced a number of big matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy Falls Count Anywhere for the[...]

New NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 1

During tonight's WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver - Night 1, MSK defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma in a triple threat ma[...] Apr 07 - During tonight's WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver - Night 1, MSK defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma in a triple threat ma[...]

Mike Tyson Gets Physical And Saves Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite

Mike Tyson made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During the show, Tyson showed up when The Pinnacle was attacking C[...] Apr 07 - Mike Tyson made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. During the show, Tyson showed up when The Pinnacle was attacking C[...]

WALTER Retains WWE NXT UK Title At TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 1

WALTER defended the NXT UK Title against Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one. Ciampa delivered some strong offensive but in[...] Apr 07 - WALTER defended the NXT UK Title against Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one. Ciampa delivered some strong offensive but in[...]

NXT North American Title Match Set For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Night 2

The NXT North American Title match is set for night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Bronson Reed defeated Leon Ruff, Dexter Lumis, LA Knigh[...] Apr 07 - The NXT North American Title match is set for night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Bronson Reed defeated Leon Ruff, Dexter Lumis, LA Knigh[...]

Blood and Guts Match Announced For Future AEW Dynamite

On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho announced that on May 5th there will be a Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. He [...] Apr 07 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho announced that on May 5th there will be a Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. He [...]

Pete Dunne Defeats Kushida At NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver - Night 1

Kushida and Pete Dunne opened the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. As expected the match was a hard-hitting one, which led to Dunne [...] Apr 07 - Kushida and Pete Dunne opened the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. As expected the match was a hard-hitting one, which led to Dunne [...]

Photos Of The Giant WWE WrestleMania 37 Ship Construction

The stage for WrestleMania 37 has been revealed in much clearer detail. A post from WrestlingNews.co reveals the stage is indeed a full pirate ship s[...] Apr 07 - The stage for WrestleMania 37 has been revealed in much clearer detail. A post from WrestlingNews.co reveals the stage is indeed a full pirate ship s[...]

WATCH: WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 1 Pre-Show

Before the action gets underway at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, get the latest breaking news and rivalry analysis from experts on the pre-show! [...] Apr 07 - Before the action gets underway at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, get the latest breaking news and rivalry analysis from experts on the pre-show! [...]